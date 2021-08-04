Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics

From left to right, China's silver medalist Xijing Tang, China's gold medalist Chenchen Guan and the United States' bronze medalist Simone Biles
pose during the awards ceremony for the balance beam individual apparatus final on August 3. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles stands with Olympic rings painted on her fingernails. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Sunisa Lee performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee (L) hugs teammate Biles after making her return to the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles reacts after performing her routine on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs her routine on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs her routine. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Guan performs on the balance beam to go on to earn the gold medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Canada's Elsabeth Black performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles (L) chats with her coach during warm-ups before her appearance on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Workers sanitize the balance beam before the start of the individual apparatus final. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Brazil's Rebeca Andrade shows her gold medal to the camera during the presentation ceremony for the vault in the individual apparatus final on August 1. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, United States' silver medalist Mykayla Skinner, Andrade and South Korea's bronze medalist Seojeong Yeo pose together during the vault presentation ceremony. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Andrade celebrates winning gold. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Russian Olympic Committee's silver medalist Anastasiia Iliankova, Belgium's gold medalist Nina Derwael and the United States' bronze medalist Sunisa Lee pose during the medal presentation ceremony for the uneven bars in the individual apparatus final. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova performs on the uneven bars. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles cheers teammate Lee during the uneven bars in the individual apparatus final. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the uneven bars in the individual apparatus final. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee holds her gold medal following the individual all-around gymnastics final on July 29. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Lee makes a selfie with Brazil's silver medalist Rebeca Andrade and Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova following the individual artistic gymnastics all-around final. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee hugs her coach after her floor exercise performance. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Melnikova reacts as she moves to first place early in the finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs in the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Andrade performs on the uneven bars. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Jade Carey performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs in the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Russian Olympic Committee's Vladislava Urazova performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee competes on the uneven bars. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Spain's Roxana Popa performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs her floor routine. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Andrade performs her floor exercise. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Russian Olympic Committee members celebrate after winning the gold medal at the team all-around finals on July 27, beating the United States. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The Russian Olympic Committee team holds their gold medals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
A Russian Olympic Committee teammate wipes tears from Angelina Elnikova after her performance in the floor competition. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs in the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
United States' Jordan Chiles performs in the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles competes. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Elnikova celebrates her performance. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the uneven bars. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Amelie Morgan of the United Kingdom performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles (L) hugs Lee after her balance beam performance. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Team USA holds their silver medals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles (C) congratulates her team after pulling out of competitions
at the team all-around finals on July 27. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova competes on the balance beam at team all-around finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Listunova competes on the balance beam at the women's artistic team all-around finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
United States' Grace McCallum competes on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
China's Jin Zhang competes on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles watches her team practice after pulling out of competitions. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles competes on the vault at the team all-around finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles competes on the vault. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs during her qualifying round on the balance beam at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Members of Team USA arrive for the qualifying round on the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI.. | License Photo
Team USA watches for qualifying round results on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Melnikova performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
McCallum performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Zhang performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs on the vault in the qualifying round. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles trips on dismount during the qualifying round on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles watches for results during the qualifying round of the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs her floor exercise routine. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Jade Carey of the United States concludes her routine. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Mykayla Skinner of the United States dismounts. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo