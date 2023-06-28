Simone Biles to compete in first meet since Tokyo Olympics

1/5

Simone Biles will compete at the 2023 U.S. Classic, which will be held Aug. 4 and 5 in Hoffman Estates, Ill. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Simone Biles will return to gymnastic competition for the first time since her eventful run at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when she takes the floor in August at the U.S. Classic, tournament officials announced Wednesday. Fellow Olympic gold medalists Suni Lee and Jade Carey will join Biles at the competition, which will be held Aug. 4 and 5 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill. Advertisement

Biles, widely regarded as the best gymnast in history, was expected to be among the most successful Olympians at the 2020 Summer Games, which were postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She started competition with the women's team competition, but withdrew after her first vault rotation in that July 27 event. She went on to miss the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.

Biles, who cited mental health concerns as the reason for her hiatus, returned a week after her initial exit and won a bronze medal in the balance beam final Aug. 3 in Tokyo.

That third-place finish pushed the 26-year-old's overall Olympic medal total to eight.

Lee, 20, won gold, silver and bronze medals in Tokyo. Carey, 23, won gold in the floor exercise.

Team USA's Jordan Chilles, Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello, Skye Blakely and Melanie de Jesus dos Santos are among the other top women who will compete at the U.S. Classic.

Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus, who competed for Team USA in Tokyo, will be among the top men in Hoffman Estates.

Donnell Whittenburg and Stephen Nedoroscik are among the other top men's gymnasts at the competition.

U.S. Classic coverage will air on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel.