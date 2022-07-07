Trending
U.S. News
July 7, 2022 / 12:05 PM

Watch live: Biden participates in Presidential Medal of Freedom Awards

By Clyde Hughes
Watch live: Biden participates in Presidential Medal of Freedom Awards
Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington attends the 2022 Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City on May 26. He will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington and the late war hero and Sen. John McCain will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden on Thursday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the country's highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors, the White House said.

Biden will make the presentations at the White House at 2 p.m., EDT.

"President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities," the White House said. "These 17 Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation -- hard work, perseverance, and faith.

RELATED Biden gives Medal of Honor to 4 veterans for bravery during Vietnam War

"They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities -- and across the world -- while blazing trails for generations to come."

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with a combined total of 32 Olympic and world championship medals.

Washington, one of the most decorated actors in Hollywood, has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes and the 2016 Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also served as National Spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for over 25 years.

RELATED Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol

McCain, who died in 2018, served with Biden in the Senate and was awarded a Purple Heart with one gold star for his service in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He was the Republican nominee for president in 2008.

Others receiving the honor include:

*Sister Simone Campbell

RELATED Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe to receive Medal of Freedom

*Dr. Julieta García

*Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

*Former Alabama Legislator Fred Gray

*Apple co-founder Steve Jobs (posthumous)

*Father Alexander Karloutsos

*Khizr Khan

*Sandra Lindsay

*Diane Nash

*Megan Rapinoe

*Alan Simpson

*Richard Trumka (posthumous)

*Wilma Vaught

*Raúl Yzaguirre

