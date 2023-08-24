Trending
USC football icon Reggie Bush sues NCAA, cites 'pay-for-play' in defamation case

By Alex Butler
Former University of Southern California star Reggie Bush (L) sued the NCAA on Wednesday in Marion County Superior Court in Indianapolis. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- USC football legend Reggie Bush filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA, citing a statement from the college sports governing body that implied he participated in a "pay-for-play" scheme, court records show.

Bush filed the suit Wednesday morning in Marion County Superior Court in Indianapolis. The NCAA, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, said it had no comment about the suit.

Bush, who denied he was paid to play football at USC, seeks a jury trial to determine compensatory and punitive damages for "mental anguish, humiliation and embarrassment."

"Not only is it not true, but there is no evidence to even support that claim," Bush said at a news conference Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Read More

"It wasn't even part of the initial NCAA investigation."

Bush returned the Heisman Trophy he won for the 2005 season in 2010 after an NCAA investigation determined he received money and other benefits while playing for the Trojans.

The NCAA allowed athletes to start earning money from name, image and likeness deals starting July 1, 2021, potentially opening the door for Bush to have his accomplishments put back in the record books.

The next day, the Heisman Trust voiced willingness to welcome Bush back to the "Heisman family," if the NCAA chose to make that move.

Weeks later, the NCAA issued what Bush contends to be a "false and defamatory statement."

"Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements," the NCAA said in the 2021 statement, issued to media outlets.

"The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools."

The NCAA's four-year probe into Bush's reception of benefits while at USC concluded in 2010. The investigation resulted in the sanctions against Bush, including his 10-year dissociation from the program.

The sanctions against USC were a two-year bowl ban, 14 vacated wins -- including a BCS football championship -- and the loss of 30 scholarships.

"The NCAA's claim that Mr. Bush engaged in 'pay-for-play' is reasonably and widely understood to mean that Mr. Bush received payment in return for playing football at the University of Southern California," the lawsuit says.

USC issued a statement Wednesday supporting Bush's attempt to reacquire his Heisman Trophy. Widely recognized as one of the most electric players in college football history, he starred for the Trojans from 2003 to 2005.

"While we are not a party to Mr. Bush's lawsuit, we fully support his efforts to regain his Heisman Trophy," the Trojans said.

Bush totaled 4,470 yards from scrimmage during his Trojans tenure, the third-most in school history. Only Charles White and Marcus Allen totaled more yards for the Trojans.

He went on to become the No. 2 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft. Bush played in the NFL through the 2016 season, suiting up for the Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee is now a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

"I've got dreams of coming back in this stadium and running out of that tunnel with the football team," Bush said at Wednesday's news conference, which was held at a suite inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.

"I've got dreams of walking back in here and seeing my jersey and my banner right down there next to the rest of the Heisman Trophy winners. But I can't rightfully do that without my Heisman Trophy."

