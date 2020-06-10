USC Trojans tailback Reggie Bush (5) runs with the ball against the Texas Longhorns at the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., on January 4, 2004. File Photo by Michael Tweed/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California is expected to end their dissociation with Reggie Bush -- stemming from NCAA sanctions on the Trojans' football program -- due to a rule change from college sports' governing body.

A source told ESPN Bush is in the process of finalizing an agreement that would allow him to be reinstated and the Los Angeles Times reported the school plans to welcome Bush back.

Bush starred at running back for the Trojans from 2003 through 2005. The NCAA imposed sanctions on the Trojans in 2010 after a four-year investigation into potential extra benefits Bush received while enrolled. The NCAA determined Bush and family members accepted cash, travel expenses and lived rent-free at a San Diego, Calif., home while he was a student-athlete on the Los Angeles campus.

The Trojans were forced to vacate 14 wins, including a national championship in 2004, and dissociate from Bush. The program lost 30 scholarships and was given a two-year bowl ban. Bush also surrendered his 2005 Heisman Trophy.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions adopted a rule three years ago that limits dissociation between former players and a school to 10 years. USC's sanctions began on June 10, 2010, exactly 10 years Wednesday.

Bush, 35, recorded 2,218 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns during his final season with the Trojans in 2005 and totaled 3,169 rushing yards, 1,301 receiving yards and 43 scores in three seasons at USC. Bush also was an electrifying punt and kick returner, with four special teams touchdowns in 39 games.

Bush was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft and played his first five seasons for the New Orleans Saints, helping the team win a Super Bowl title in 2010. He later played for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, but never made a Pro Bowl, before retiring in 2017.