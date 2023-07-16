Advertisement
July 16, 2023 / 2:38 PM / Updated at 2:59 PM

Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon

By Alex Butler
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz holds the Wimbledon trophy after beating Serbian Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final Sunday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz holds the Wimbledon trophy after beating Serbian Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final Sunday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz emptied an arsenal of blistering serves, sharp slices, deceiving drop shots and more, frustrating Novak Djokovic in a 4-hour, 42-minute thriller to win the Wimbledon 2023 crown Sunday in London.

The 20-year-old Spaniard retained his No. 1 ranking with the 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 triumph at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. He also snapped his Serbian foe's streak of four-consecutive Wimbledon titles.

"It's amazing for a boy who dreamed his whole life to reach this situation," Alcaraz said on the ESPN broadcast.

"I'm really proud of myself."

Alcaraz totaled nine aces and converted 5 of 19 break point opportunities. He totaled 66 winners and 45 unforced errors. The Spaniard claimed $3 million for his efforts.

"It's a dream come true," Alcaraz said. "It's great to win, but even if I would have lost, I would be really proud of myself for making history in this beautiful tournament."

Djokovic, the No. 2 player in the world, totaled just two aces. He logged 32 winners, 40 unforced errors and converted 5 of 15 break point chances.

"It's a tough one to swallow when you are so close," said Djokovic, who hadn't lost at Wimbledon since the 2017 quarterfinals. "These are the moments we work for every single day."

"I've been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career. This is just another one for the history books.

Djokovic, 36, was attempting to tie Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles (24) in tennis history. He started the 2023 campaign with Australian Open and French Open titles and appeared en route to another crown before Alcaraz rallied on the Centre Court grass.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion broke Alcaraz twice and held his serve through the first five games of the match, taking a 5-0 edge in the first set.

Alcaraz then held in the sixth, but Djokovic ended the set with a powerful overhead return to claim the seventh game.

Alcaraz held serve to start the 1-hour, 25-minute second set. He then broke Djokovic to earn a 2-0 lead.

Djokovic responded by breaking Alcaraz for a third time. He then pumped up the crowd as he snatched back momentum, holding to win the fourth game and tying the second set 2-2.

Alcaraz and Djokovic held their serves through the next eight games to force a tie break. Djokovic broke Alcaraz to start that session. He then held twice for a 3-0 lead.

Alcaraz answered by holding serve twice and broke Djokovic to tie it at 3-3. They went on to tie the tie break 6-6.

Alcaraz then held serve again and broke Djokovic to end the Serbian's streak of 15-consecutive tiebreak victories in Grand Slams.

Alcaraz took command in the third set, breaking Djokovic twice within the first five games and triggering visible frustration from the Serbian star.

That run included a 27-minute game victory as he raced out to a 5-1 edge. He then rifled a forehand winner down the baseline to end the set.

Alcaraz and Djokovic held their serves through the first four games of the fourth set. Djokovic then broke Alcaraz twice over the final five games to win the set and tie the match.

Djokovic and Alcaraz exchanged game victories to start the final set. Alcaraz then broke Djokovic and held for a 3-1 edge.

Djokovic took out his frustration during that rally, smashing his racket against the net post and appearing to injure his wrist.

The Serbian held in his next three games, but could not break his top-ranked foe down the stretch.

Djokovic hit his final return into net, ending the thriller and giving Alcaraz his second career Grand Slam singles title.

