Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 14, 2023 / 4:28 PM

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic reach men's final

By Alex Butler
1/5
Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a forehand against Italian Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2023 on Friday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a forehand against Italian Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2023 on Friday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a matchup between the top two men's tennis players in the world after they won semifinal matches to advance to the Wimbledon 2023 finale Friday in London.

They will face off Sunday for the grass-court Grand Slam crown and a $3 million first-place prize.

Advertisement

"This is probably the most anticipated final from the beginning of the tournament for most of the people, Alcaraz and myself," Djokovic told reporters. "It will be his first final at Wimbledon.

"We are both in good form. We're both playing well."

Djokovic first beat No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in a 2-hour, 47-minute match on Centre Court. The No. 2 ranked Serbian totaled 11 aces and converted 2 of 9 break points in the semifinal.

Djokovic, who won the last three Wimbledon titles, denied all six of Sinner's break point chances. Sinner totaled eight aces and logged 44 winners in the loss.

Alcaraz beat No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in a 1-hour, 50-minute match on Centre Court. The top-ranked Spaniard logged four aces and 27 winners. He converted 6 of 14 break point chances and logged 17 unforced errors.

Advertisement

Medvedev totaled five aces and converted 2 of 4 break point opportunities. He logged 23 winners and 19 unforced errors.

Djokovic and Alcaraz split their two previous career meetings, which were both played on clay. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in straight sets in the 2022 Madrid Open semifinals.

Djokovic edged Alcaraz in four sets at the 2023 French Open.

RELATED Elina Svitolina upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals

"It was a dream for me, playing a semi-final here, and now playing a final here at Wimbledon," Alcaraz said. "I can't believe it. I am going to enjoy this amazing moment."

Alcaraz and Djokovic will battle again at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN. The women's singles final will air at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory in his men's semifinals match against Russian Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 14, 2023. Alcaraz won the match 6-3,6-3,6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis

Latest Headlines

Opening weekend at Saratoga a horse racing highlight
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Opening weekend at Saratoga a horse racing highlight
July 14 (UPI) -- It's opening weekend at Saratoga, with a surprisingly light turnout for the Grade I Diana Stakes and four of the five runners trained by Chad Brown.
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after bullying allegations
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after bullying allegations
July 14 (UPI) -- Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster after one season after an investigation found he allegedly engaged in "bullying and abusive behavior" toward players and staff members, the school announced.
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final
July 14 (UPI) -- Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic will meet in the Wimbledon women's final after earning respective semifinal wins over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in London.
Everton's Dele Alli reveals sexual abuse, medication addiction
Soccer // 1 day ago
Everton's Dele Alli reveals sexual abuse, medication addiction
July 13 (UPI) -- Soccer star Dele Alli spent more than a month in a United States rehabilitation facility for mental health, trauma and addiction treatment, which he said was related to being sexually abused as a child.
Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
Sports News // 1 day ago
Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
July 13 (UPI) -- PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy would retire before competing for LIV Golf, he told reporters Thursday at the Scottish Open.
Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin named top athletes at 2023 ESPYs
Soccer // 1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin named top athletes at 2023 ESPYs
July 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and Mikaela Shiffrin earned top athlete honors, while LeBron James won the nod for Best Record-Breaking Performance at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
Sports News // 1 day ago
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
July 13 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev swatted 28 aces en route to a five-set win over Chris Eubanks, ending the American's run at Wimbledon 2023 in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam in London.
Panama ousts USA in Gold Cup soccer semifinals
Soccer // 1 day ago
Panama ousts USA in Gold Cup soccer semifinals
July 13 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team failed to advance to the Gold Cup final for just the second time in the last 10 editions of the soccer tournament, losing in penalty kicks to Panama in a semifinal in San Diego.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to baby girl in Los Angeles
Sports News // 2 days ago
Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to baby girl in Los Angeles
July 12 (UPI) -- Tennis star Naomi Osaka gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles, the WTA announced. Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, announced in January that they were expecting a baby.
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
NBA // 2 days ago
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
July 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving partnered with Chinese sports brand ANTA for a new signature product line, the company announced Wednesday. The move comes seven months after his split with Nike.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after bullying allegations
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after bullying allegations
Opening weekend at Saratoga a horse racing highlight
Opening weekend at Saratoga a horse racing highlight
Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement