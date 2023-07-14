Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic reach men's final

1/5

Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a forehand against Italian Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2023 on Friday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a matchup between the top two men's tennis players in the world after they won semifinal matches to advance to the Wimbledon 2023 finale Friday in London. They will face off Sunday for the grass-court Grand Slam crown and a $3 million first-place prize. Advertisement

"This is probably the most anticipated final from the beginning of the tournament for most of the people, Alcaraz and myself," Djokovic told reporters. "It will be his first final at Wimbledon.

"We are both in good form. We're both playing well."

Djokovic first beat No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in a 2-hour, 47-minute match on Centre Court. The No. 2 ranked Serbian totaled 11 aces and converted 2 of 9 break points in the semifinal.

Djokovic, who won the last three Wimbledon titles, denied all six of Sinner's break point chances. Sinner totaled eight aces and logged 44 winners in the loss.

Alcaraz beat No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in a 1-hour, 50-minute match on Centre Court. The top-ranked Spaniard logged four aces and 27 winners. He converted 6 of 14 break point chances and logged 17 unforced errors.

Advertisement

Medvedev totaled five aces and converted 2 of 4 break point opportunities. He logged 23 winners and 19 unforced errors.

Djokovic and Alcaraz split their two previous career meetings, which were both played on clay. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in straight sets in the 2022 Madrid Open semifinals.

Djokovic edged Alcaraz in four sets at the 2023 French Open.

"It was a dream for me, playing a semi-final here, and now playing a final here at Wimbledon," Alcaraz said. "I can't believe it. I am going to enjoy this amazing moment."

Alcaraz and Djokovic will battle again at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN. The women's singles final will air at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players