Advertisement
Sports News
July 15, 2023 / 11:13 AM

Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova claims first Grand Slam

By Alex Butler
1/3
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic will rise to No. 10 in the WTA Tour rankings after her victory in the Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic will rise to No. 10 in the WTA Tour rankings after her victory in the Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Marketa Vondrousova ran to the net and punched a quick return, beating an exhausted Ons Jabeur for a straight-sets victory and her first Grand Slam title in the Wimbledon 2023 women's final Saturday in London.

Vondrousova did not log an ace, but totaled just 13 unforced errors and converted 6 of 7 break point opportunities in the 6-4, 6-4 win at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Advertisement

"I had a [wrist] cast last year at this time," Vondrousova said on the ESPN broadcast.

"This is amazing to stand here and hold this [trophy]. Tennis is crazy. .. It was exhausting, but I'm just so grateful and proud of myself."

Jabeur, the No. 6 player in the WTA Tour singles rankings, totaled one ace and 25 winners. The Tunisian also logged 31 unforced errors and converted 4 of 10 break points in the 1-hour, 20-minute match.

"This is very tough," Jabeur said. "This is the most painful loss of my career, [but] I'm going to come back and win a Grand Slam one day.

Advertisement

Jabeur held serve to start the match. She then broke her Czech foe for a 2-0 lead. Vondrousova broke Jabeur back in the third game. She then held serve to tie the match.

RELATED Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final

Jabeur responded by holding serve and breaking Vondrousova for a second time to go up 4-2.

Vondrousova then answered again, breaking Jabeur twice and holding twice over the final four games to win the first set.

Vondrousova broke Jabeur for a third-consecutive time to start the second set. The point provided her with her fifth-consecutive game victory.

RELATED Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis

Jabeur then snatched back momentum, breaking Jabeur in the next game. She held serve to take a 2-1 in the third and broke Vondrousova in the fourth for a 3-1 edge.

Vondrousova answered by breaking Jabeur twice and holding twice over the next five games, taking a 5-4 lead and earning a chance to serve for match point.

She then went up 40-0 before a double fault. She then sent Jabeur deep to her right to fetch the ball for a return.

Vondrousova took advantage of the open space created by the shot to send back her quick return. She then collapsed to the court in celebration of the triumph.

Advertisement

Vondrousova became just the third unseeded player to win Wimbledon. She entered the match as the No. 42 player in the world and is expected to rise to No. 10 on Monday.

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will battle No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles final at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN.

The 2023 U.S. Open is the final Grand Slam on the tennis schedule. That tournament will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10 in Flushing, N.Y.

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory in his men's semifinals match against Russian Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 14, 2023. Alcaraz won the match 6-3,6-3,6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic reach men's final

Latest Headlines

Ariz. police: Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened officers' families
NHL // 1 hour ago
Ariz. police: Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened officers' families
July 15 (UPI) -- Former Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened to kill Scottsdale, Ariz., police officers and their families while being stopped and arrested last week, police reports indicate.
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic reach men's final
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic reach men's final
July 14 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a matchup between the top two men's tennis players in the world after they won semifinal matches to advance to the Wimbledon 2023 finale Friday in London.
Opening weekend at Saratoga a horse racing highlight
Sports News // 1 day ago
Opening weekend at Saratoga a horse racing highlight
July 14 (UPI) -- It's opening weekend at Saratoga, with a surprisingly light turnout for the Grade I Diana Stakes and four of the five runners trained by Chad Brown.
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after bullying allegations
Sports News // 1 day ago
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after bullying allegations
July 14 (UPI) -- Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster after one season after an investigation found he allegedly engaged in "bullying and abusive behavior" toward players and staff members, the school announced.
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final
Sports News // 1 day ago
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final
July 14 (UPI) -- Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic will meet in the Wimbledon women's final after earning respective semifinal wins over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in London.
Everton's Dele Alli reveals sexual abuse, medication addiction
Soccer // 1 day ago
Everton's Dele Alli reveals sexual abuse, medication addiction
July 13 (UPI) -- Soccer star Dele Alli spent more than a month in a United States rehabilitation facility for mental health, trauma and addiction treatment, which he said was related to being sexually abused as a child.
Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
Sports News // 1 day ago
Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
July 13 (UPI) -- PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy would retire before competing for LIV Golf, he told reporters Thursday at the Scottish Open.
Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin named top athletes at 2023 ESPYs
Soccer // 2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin named top athletes at 2023 ESPYs
July 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and Mikaela Shiffrin earned top athlete honors, while LeBron James won the nod for Best Record-Breaking Performance at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
Sports News // 2 days ago
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
July 13 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev swatted 28 aces en route to a five-set win over Chris Eubanks, ending the American's run at Wimbledon 2023 in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam in London.
Panama ousts USA in Gold Cup soccer semifinals
Soccer // 2 days ago
Panama ousts USA in Gold Cup soccer semifinals
July 13 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team failed to advance to the Gold Cup final for just the second time in the last 10 editions of the soccer tournament, losing in penalty kicks to Panama in a semifinal in San Diego.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic reach men's final
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic reach men's final
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final
Opening weekend at Saratoga a horse racing highlight
Opening weekend at Saratoga a horse racing highlight
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after bullying allegations
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after bullying allegations
Ariz. police: Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened officers' families
Ariz. police: Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened officers' families
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement