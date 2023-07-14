Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final

1/5

Tunisian Ons Jabeur plays a forehand against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at the Wimbledon 2023 semifinals Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic will meet in the Wimbledon women's final after earning respective semifinal wins over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in London. Vondrousova and Jabeur will face off Saturday for the title and a $3 million first-place prize. They each will look to claim their first Grand Slam crown. Advertisement

"We are both hungry to win," Jabeur told reporters. "Whoever deserves it more will win."

Vondrousova needed just 75 minutes to dispatch of Svitolina on Thursday at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

The No. 42 player in the WTA Tour singles rankings totaled four aces, 22 winners and converted 6 of 11 break point opportunities in the 6-3, 6-3 win.

"It was a very tough match," Vondrousova said. "She was coming back. She was playing some good tennis. I'm just very happy that I stayed focused and I stayed in my head. I'm happy with the way I finished it."

Svitolina, the No. 76 player in the world, did not log an ace and converted 3 of 6 break point chances.

Jabeur climbed into the final with a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 win over Sabalenka. The No. 6 player in the world fired three aces and converted 3 of 10 break point opportunities. She totaled just 14 unforced errors, compared to 45 for her No. 2 ranked foe.

Sabalenka logged 10 aces and converted 1 of 3 break point opportunities.

"I'm glad I stayed in the match and was playing better and better," Jabeur said. "Now there is just one more match to go."

Jabeur and Vondrousova are 3-3 in six career meetings. Vondrousova won the last two matchups, which both occurred this year. She first beat the Tunisian in three sets in the second round of the Australian Open. She earned her latest victory in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open in March in Indian Wells, Calif.

Jabeur lost to No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final.

No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the first men's semifinal Friday in London. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will then meet No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia to determine the other men's finalist at Wimbledon.

The Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final will air at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN. The men's final will air at the same time Sunday on ESPN.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur sprints during her women's semifinals match against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 13, 2023. Jabeur won 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo