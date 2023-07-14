Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 14, 2023 / 7:54 AM

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova make women's final

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tunisian Ons Jabeur plays a forehand against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at the Wimbledon 2023 semifinals Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Tunisian Ons Jabeur plays a forehand against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at the Wimbledon 2023 semifinals Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic will meet in the Wimbledon women's final after earning respective semifinal wins over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in London.

Vondrousova and Jabeur will face off Saturday for the title and a $3 million first-place prize. They each will look to claim their first Grand Slam crown.

Advertisement

"We are both hungry to win," Jabeur told reporters. "Whoever deserves it more will win."

Vondrousova needed just 75 minutes to dispatch of Svitolina on Thursday at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

RELATED Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis

The No. 42 player in the WTA Tour singles rankings totaled four aces, 22 winners and converted 6 of 11 break point opportunities in the 6-3, 6-3 win.

"It was a very tough match," Vondrousova said. "She was coming back. She was playing some good tennis. I'm just very happy that I stayed focused and I stayed in my head. I'm happy with the way I finished it."

Svitolina, the No. 76 player in the world, did not log an ace and converted 3 of 6 break point chances.

Advertisement

Jabeur climbed into the final with a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 win over Sabalenka. The No. 6 player in the world fired three aces and converted 3 of 10 break point opportunities. She totaled just 14 unforced errors, compared to 45 for her No. 2 ranked foe.

Sabalenka logged 10 aces and converted 1 of 3 break point opportunities.

"I'm glad I stayed in the match and was playing better and better," Jabeur said. "Now there is just one more match to go."

RELATED USA's Chris Eubanks upsets Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Jabeur and Vondrousova are 3-3 in six career meetings. Vondrousova won the last two matchups, which both occurred this year. She first beat the Tunisian in three sets in the second round of the Australian Open. She earned her latest victory in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open in March in Indian Wells, Calif.

Jabeur lost to No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final.

No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the first men's semifinal Friday in London. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will then meet No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia to determine the other men's finalist at Wimbledon.

Advertisement

The Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final will air at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN. The men's final will air at the same time Sunday on ESPN.

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players

Tunisian Ons Jabeur sprints during her women's semifinals match against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 13, 2023. Jabeur won 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Elina Svitolina upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals

Latest Headlines

Everton's Dele Alli reveals sexual abuse, medication addiction
Soccer // 19 hours ago
Everton's Dele Alli reveals sexual abuse, medication addiction
July 13 (UPI) -- Soccer star Dele Alli spent more than a month in a United States rehabilitation facility for mental health, trauma and addiction treatment, which he said was related to being sexually abused as a child.
Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
July 13 (UPI) -- PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy would retire before competing for LIV Golf, he told reporters Thursday at the Scottish Open.
Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin named top athletes at 2023 ESPYs
Soccer // 22 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin named top athletes at 2023 ESPYs
July 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and Mikaela Shiffrin earned top athlete honors, while LeBron James won the nod for Best Record-Breaking Performance at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
July 13 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev swatted 28 aces en route to a five-set win over Chris Eubanks, ending the American's run at Wimbledon 2023 in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam in London.
Panama ousts USA in Gold Cup soccer semifinals
Soccer // 1 day ago
Panama ousts USA in Gold Cup soccer semifinals
July 13 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team failed to advance to the Gold Cup final for just the second time in the last 10 editions of the soccer tournament, losing in penalty kicks to Panama in a semifinal in San Diego.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to baby girl in Los Angeles
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to baby girl in Los Angeles
July 12 (UPI) -- Tennis star Naomi Osaka gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles, the WTA announced. Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, announced in January that they were expecting a baby.
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
NBA // 1 day ago
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
July 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving partnered with Chinese sports brand ANTA for a new signature product line, the company announced Wednesday. The move comes seven months after his split with Nike.
Golf's British Open to feature record $3M prize for winner
Sports News // 1 day ago
Golf's British Open to feature record $3M prize for winner
July 12 (UPI) -- The champion of the 2023 British Open will receive a tournament-record $3 million prize, organizers from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews announced Wednesday.
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
July 12 (UPI) -- The NBA's board of governors approved two rule changes for the 2023-24 season, including a second coach's challenge and a flopping penalty, the league announced.
Elias Diaz leads NL past AL, ends All-Star Game skid
MLB // 2 days ago
Elias Diaz leads NL past AL, ends All-Star Game skid
July 12 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz swatted an eighth-inning splitter to left field for a go-ahead two-run homer, leading the National League past the American League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy says he would retire before playing for LIV Golf
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to baby girl in Los Angeles
Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to baby girl in Los Angeles
Surfing community mourns Mikala Jones after wave-riding accident
Surfing community mourns Mikala Jones after wave-riding accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement