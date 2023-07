1/4

Collin Morikawa, the 2021 tournament champion, and other top golfers will compete for a record $16.5 million prize purse at the 2023 British Open next week in Hoylake, England. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The champion of the 2023 British Open will receive a tournament-record $3 million prize, organizers from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews announced Wednesday. The final major of the season will be held July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. Advertisement

A total prize purse of $16.5 million will be awarded for the 151st edition of the tournament, the R&A said, up from $14 million in 2022.

Cameron Smith, the No. 7 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, won last year's tournament at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland for a $2.5 million prize.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are among the favorites to win the Claret Jug in 2023. Coverage of the 2023 tournament will air on Peacock, USA Network and NBC.