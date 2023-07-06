Golf: Minjee Lee eyes first U.S. Women's Open repeat title in 22 years

1/5

MinJee Lee tees off during a practice round for the 78th U.S. Women's Open on Wednesday in Pebble Beach, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Minjee Lee made history last year by pocketing the largest prize ever awarded in women's golf. She can make another mark this weekend as she attempts to become the first repeat U.S. Women's Open winner in 22 years. The tournament teed off Thursday and will run through Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. The 72-hole competition will air on USA Network and NBC. Advertisement

"Overall, the course is going to be a really great test for all of us," Lee told reporters Wednesday. "There is a mix of really great holes. ... If the wind gets up, it's going to be quite tough."

Saturday and Sunday coverage, airing on NBC, will mark the first time a women's golf major is featured in prime time.

Lee is among the Top 10 favorites to win at Pebble Beach. No. 45 Rose Zhang, No. 1 Jin Young Ko, No. 7 Atthaya Thitikul, No. 8 Hyo Joo Kim, No. 2 Nelly Korda, No. 10 Leona Maguire, No. 9 Xiyu Lin, No. 19 Miyu Yamashita and No. 17 Ayaka Furure are among other expected contenders.

Advertisement

Lee won a record $1.8 million when she captured the 2022 title, edging the field by four strokes. She will be the first repeat champion since fellow Australian Karrie Webb (2001) if she can defend that title.

"She was the last back-to-back winner and said 'it was an Aussie, so the next one has to be an Aussie too,'" Lee said of Webb. "It's a little bit of added pressure, but it was pretty cool for her to say that to me."

Lee birdied two of her first four holes and was among six golfers tied for first at 2-under-par Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Women's Open field features 156 players, including a dozen former tournament champions. The winner will receive $2 million of the record $11 million prize purse.

First-round coverage will air from 6 to 11 p.m. EDT Thursday on USA Network. Second-round coverage will start at 6 p.m. Friday on USA Network. Third- and fourth-round coverage will start at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on NBC.

Xiyu Lin watches her tee shot on the third hole during a practice round for the 78th U.S. Women's Open Championship in Pebble Beach, Calif., on July 5, 2023. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo