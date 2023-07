1/5

Allisen Corpuz holds the trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday in Pebble Beach, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Allisen Corpuz totaled six birdies en route to a 3-under 69 over her final 18 holes to claim her first major title at the 2023 U.S. Women's Open in Pebble Beach, Calif. Corpuz carded a 9-under 279 in the 72-hole tournament, which ended Sunday night at Pebble Beach Golf Links. She made three bogeys and logged par nine times in the final round. Advertisement

"This is really a dream come true," Corpuz told reporters. "It was something I dreamed of, but never really expected to happen. I'm just trying to take it in and enjoy the moment."

Corpuz received $2 million of the record $11 million prize purse. She is the first American to win the U.S. Women's Open since Brittany Lang accomplished the feat in 2016.

Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin tied for second at 6-under. Bailey Tardy and Nasa Hataoka tied for fourth at 3-under. Hull fired a 6-under 66 over her final 18 holes for the best score for the final round.

The Dana Open is the next tournament on the LPGA schedule. That competition will be held from Thursday through Sunday at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

The Evian Championship is the next major on the schedule. That tournament will be held from July 27 through 30 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Allisen Corpuz wins 2023 LPGA U.S. Women's Open