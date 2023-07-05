Advertisement
July 5, 2023 / 8:16 AM

Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance in rain-impacted Day 2

By Alex Butler
1/5
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves in his first-round match against France's Jeremy Chardy at Wimbledon on Tuesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves in his first-round match against France's Jeremy Chardy at Wimbledon on Tuesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

July 5 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were the top players to advance on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023, which was ravaged by rain delays in London. Only eight matches were completed, while dozens more were postponed.

Alcaraz, the top player in the ATP Tour rankings, dispatched of No. 542 Jeremy Chardy of France 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in his Wimbledon opener Tuesday at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

"I'm really happy with the level I played at and with the performance," Alcaraz told reporters. "I played a really good game. It's something I'm going to take to the next round."

The Spaniard logged 10 aces, 38 winners, 14 unforced errors and broke Chardy's serve seven times. Chardy fired 1 ace, 14 winners and totaled 36 unforced errors. He converted 1 of 4 break point opportunities.

Alcaraz will meet No. 84 Alexandre Muller or No. 82 Arthur Riderknech in the second round. The Frenchmen had their first-round match suspended, with Muller up 7-6(5), 1-0 in the second set.

Britain's Cameron Norrie (No. 13), Daniel Evans (No. 30) and Andy Murray (No. 40) and No. 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina were the only other men to win completed singles matches Tuesday at Wimbledon.

Etcheverry played the longest match of the day, a 4-hour, 37-minute thriller against No. 53 Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain.

RELATED Wimbledon path: potential Alcaraz-Tiafoe, Swiatek-Gauff quarterfinals

Sabalenka, the No. 2 player in the WTA Tour rankings, needed just 62 minutes to dispatch of first-round foe Panna Udvardy. The Belarusian fired eight aces and 29 winners in that 6-3, 6-1 triumph over the No. 82-ranked Hungarian. Sabalenka also converted 4 of 7 break point opportunities.

She will meet No. 41 Varvara Gracheva of France or No. 48 Camila Giorgi of Italy in the second round.

No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia were the only other women to advance on Day 2 of singles play. Rybakina needed three sets to dispatch of No. 49 Shelby Rogers of the United States. Jabeur beat No. 70 Magdalena Frech of Poland in straight sets.

First-round play resumed Wednesday morning at Wimbledon. No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 9 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic are among the top players expected to be in action on Day 3.

The women's singles final will be July 15. The men's final will be July 16. First-round Wimbledon coverage will air through 5 p.m. EDT Monday and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

Wimbledon schedule

All times EDT

Wednesday

First- and second-round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday

Second round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Third round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

Fourth round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Monday

Fourth round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 12

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 13

Women's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

July 14

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN

July 15

Women's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

July 16

Men's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point in his first-round match against France's Jeremy Chardy on Day 2 of the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 04, 2023. Alcaraz defeated Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in his Wimbledon opener. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

