Wimbledon path: potential Alcaraz-Tiafoe, Swiatek-Gauff quarterfinals

1/5

Coco Gauff (pictured), the No. 7 player in the WTA Tour rankings, will face fellow American Sofia Kenin (No. 126) in the first round of Wimbledon 2023. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe -- two of the top U.S. tennis players -- have paths to meet the No. 1 respective women's and men's stars in Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals, which revealed through Friday's singles draws. Main draw play for the grass-court major will start Monday and end July 16 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. Wimbledon will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, the Tennis Channel and ESPN+. Advertisement

Fans will again be treated to an aesthetically-pleasing viewing experience, with competitors clad in pristine white outfits on a backdrop of the meticulously manicured bright green lawns of the historic facility.

"What makes Wimbledon special is the walk to Centre Court," Gauff told the Wimbledon YouTube channel. "It's a walk that gets me very nervous. It looks like you are in a museum."

Gauff, the No. 7 player in the WTA Tour rankings, will start her journey with a first-round match against fellow American Sofia Kenin (No. 126). The winner will meet No. 162 Storm Hunter of Australia or No. 71 Xinyu Wang of China.

Advertisement

American Venus Williams (No. 554), who drew a wild-card entry into the tournament, will meet No. 75 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the first round. The winner could face Gauff or Kenin as early as the third round.

Swiatek, the favorite to win the women's singles title, will face No. 33 Lin Zhu in the first round. The top-ranked Polish star, fresh of a French Open title, could meet No. 30 Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.

No. 14 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, No. 23 Magda Linette of Poland and No. 48 Danielle Collins of the United States are among the top players who could prevent Swiatek from reaching the quarterfinals, where she could meet Gauff.

Gauff. has yet to advance past the fourth round at Wimbledon. No. 11 Daria Kasatkina of Russia, No. 19 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and No. 28 Elise Mertens of Belgium are among the players she could face through the first four rounds this year in London.

No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia are among the top players the aforementioned women's players could meet in the semifinals.

Advertisement

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will start her run against No. 82 Panna Udvardy of Hungary. No. 16 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic is the top player who stands in the way of Sabalenka's run to the quarterfinals, where she could meet No. 8 Maria Sakkari of Greece or No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, among others.

Sabalenka could meet defending champion No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or No. 9 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, among others, in the semifinals.

On the men's side, Alcaraz will play No. 534 Jeremy Chardy of France in the first round. The top-ranked Spaniard could meet No. 16 Alex De Minaur of Australia or No. 21 Alexander Zverev of Germany as early as the fourth round.

The winner of that match could meet Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. The American, who sits at No. 10 in the ATP Tour rankings, advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon 2022. He will start his 2023 run against No. 59 Yibing Wu of China.

No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark -- a two-time French Open quarterfinalist -- in the highest-ranked player Tiafoe could face before the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 13 Cameron Norrie of England and No. 17 Tommy Paul of the United States are among the top-ranked players the winner of the Alcaraz-Tiafoe quadrant could meet in the semifinals.

At the bottom of the men's draw, No. 2 Novak Djokvoic of Serbia will start his run against No. 67 Pedro Cachin of Argentina. Djokovic -- the winner of the last four men's Wimbledon titles -- could meet No. 7 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada or No. 33 Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the United States and No. 14 Borna Coric of Croatia are among the top players who could face Djokovic in the semifinals.

The women's singles final will air at 9 a.m. EDT July 15 on ESPN. The men's singles final will air at the same time July 16 on ESPN. Encore presentations will air at 3 p.m. both days.

The men's and women's Wimbledon singles champions will receive nearly $3 million apiece.

Advertisement

Wimbledon schedule

All times EDT

Monday

First round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

First round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday

Second round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday

Second round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

July 7

Third round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

July 8

Third round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

July 9

Fourth round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

July 10

Fourth round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN

July 11

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 12

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 13

Women's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

July 14

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN

July 15

Women's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

July 16

Men's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN