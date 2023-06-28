Trending
June 28, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Alcaraz, Swiatek receive Wimbledon 2023 top seeds

By Alex Butler
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who recently took the No. 1 spot in the ATP Tour singles rankings, is the top seed in the men's circuit at Wimbledon 2023. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who recently took the No. 1 spot in the ATP Tour singles rankings, is the top seed in the men's circuit at Wimbledon 2023. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek received top seeds in the men's and women's singles circuits, respectively, at Wimbledon 2023, tournament officials said Wednesday. Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka earned No. 2 seeds.

The main draw play for the grass-court Grand Slam will be held from Monday to July 16 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. The draw will be held at 5 a.m. EDT Friday to determine matchups for the 128-player men's and women's singles brackets.

Alcaraz took over the No. 1 spot in the ATP Tour rankings from Djokovic on Monday after the Spaniard beat No. 16 Alex de Minaur of Australia on Sunday for the cinch Championships title.

Djokovic hasn't played since June 11, when he won the 2023 French Open for his record 23rd Grand Slam title. The Serbian, who captured the last four men's titles at Wimbledon, is favored to win his seventh crown at Wimbledon.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway and No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece join Alcaraz in Djokovic as Top-5 seeds in London.

No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 7 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the United States and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe of the United States are among the other top seeds in the men's circuit.

Swiatek, the top player in the WTA Tour singles rankings, is the favorite to claim her first Wimbledon crown. The Polish star, who is coming off her third French Open title, reached the fourth round of Wimbledon 2021.

RELATED French Open: Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

Sabalenka, of Belarus, No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France are the other Top 5 women's singles seeds. Rybakina is the defending champion.

No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 7 Coco Gauff of the United States, No. 8 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 9 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic are the other top seeds.

The men's and women's Wimbledon singles champions will receive nearly $3 million apiece. The total prize purse of $56.4 million is the most-lucrative in the history of the tournament.

Wimbledon will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, the Tennis Channel and ESPN+.

