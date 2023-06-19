Trending
June 19, 2023 / 10:02 AM

Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz become first U.S. men's Top-10 tennis duo since 2012

By Alex Butler
American Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
American Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Taylor Fritz kept his No. 8 spot, while Frances Tiafoe moved to No. 10 in the world, giving the United States two Top-10 men's tennis players for the first time in more than a decade, according to Monday's ATP Tour singles rankings.

Tiafoe, 25, also became the third Black American to reach the Top 10, joining Arthur Ashe and James Blake. Fritz and Tiafoe are the first Top-10 American men since Mardy Fish and John Isner held Top 10 spots in May 2012.

Tiafoe beat No. 21 Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in three sets in the Stuttgart Open men's final Sunday in Stuttgart, Germany. His run at the tournament resulted in a two-spot jump in the rankings.

"[I am] a guy who shouldn't even really be here doing half the things he's doing," Tiafoe said, according to the ATP Tour. "And now when you say his name, you can say he's Top 10 in the world. So [that is] something that no one can take from you and I'm going to remember that forever.

"Hopefully I can ride that for a long time."

Tiafoe turned professional in 2015. The 2022 U.S. Open semifinalist first moved into the Top 100 in 2017. The Hyattsville, Md., native cracked the Top 50 in 2018 and first reached the Top 25 in August.

Fritz, 25, also turned professional in 2015. The Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., native made his Top 100 debut in 2016. He reached the Top 50 in 2018 and Top 25 in 2019. He climbed into the Top 10 in October and reached a career-best No. 5 ranking in February.

RELATED French Open: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff in quarterfinal

Fritz, a Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinalist, lost to No. 66 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the Stuttgart Open semifinals Sunday in Stuttgart. He reached the Round of 32 at this year's French Open and Round of 64 at the Australian Open.

Fritz started the year by beating No. 34 Matteo Berrettini to clinch a victory over Italy and secure the inaugural United Cup trophy for the United States in January in Sydney.

Fritz and Tiafoe will now play in the Cinch Championships, also known as the Queen's Club Championships, as a warmup for Wimbledon. The grass-court tournament will be held from Monday through Sunday in London. Wimbledon will be held July 3 to 16 in the same city.

The Top-5 players in the ATP singles rankings remain unchanged, led by No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway and No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece join Djokovic atop the rankings.

French Open: Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title Tennis: Top U.S. men have caught up to women's success, players say

