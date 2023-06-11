French Open: Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

1/5

Novak Djokovic (pictured) of Serbia totaled 11 aces and 52 winners in a straight-sets win over Casper Ruud of Norway in the 2023 French Open men's singles final Sunday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic overpowered Casper Ruud with devastatingly strong serves and sniped returns into the red dust of Court Philippe Chatrier, winning a record 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open on Sunday in Paris. The Serbian passed Spaniard Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis history with his 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 triumph. Advertisement

"Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career," Djokovic said on the NBC broadcast.

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams. It's an incredible feeling."

Djokovic totaled 11 aces, 52 winners and converted 3 of 10 break point opportunties in the 3-hour, 13-minute match. Ruud, ranked No. 4, converted 1 of 4 break point opportunities and totaled four aces and 31 winners.

Advertisement

"Another day he rewrites tennis history, again," Ruud said. "It's tough to explain how incredible it is and how good he is."

Ruud jumped out to a 3-0 lead by holding in his first two games and breaking Djokovic's first serve. Djokovic went on to break the Norwegian's serve in the seventh game and held in the eighth, tying the score 4-4. Djokovic and Ruud each held their serves down the stretch, forcing a tie break. Djokovic held his serve again in the final game to win that set.

Djokovic's broke Ruud's next serve en route to a 3-0 lead in the second set. He fired four aces and 15 winners in the set to take a 2-0 lead.

Djokovic and Ruud each held their serves through the first 10 games of the third set. Djokovic then used a strong backhand return to break Ruud in the 11th game, earning a 6-5 lead. He claimed match point when Ruud sent a return wide left. Djokovic then collapsed to the ground to celebrate that triumph.

With Sunday's victory, Djokovic also tied Serena Williams for the second-most Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history. Margaret Court still owns the overall record, with 24 crowns.

Advertisement

Djokovic earned $2.4 million for the victory. No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland cashed in for the same total Saturday, when she beat No. 43 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 for the women's singles title.

Swiatek broke Muchova seven times in that 2-hour, 46-minute match. Muchova is expected to move up to No. 16 in the WTA singles rankings Monday because of her run at Roland Garros.

Djokovic will reclaim the top spot in the ATP singles rankings on Monday. Ruud is expected to stay at No. 4.

Wimbledon 2023 is the next Grand Slam on the tennis schedule. The grass-court major will be held from July 3 to 16 at the All England Law Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Djokovic, who also won the 2023 Australian Open, will attempt to start the year with three-consecutive Grand Slam titles for the second time of his career. He accomplished the same feat in 2021, but was denied of a Calendar Slam when he lost at the 2021 U.S. Open.

