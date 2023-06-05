Jabeur, Alcaraz, Djokovic clinch spots in French Open quarterfinals

1/6

Ons Jabeur (pictured) of Tunisia will battle Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open quarterfinals Wednesday in Paris. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Ons Jabeur, Nokvak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are among the latest players to win their fourth-round matches and advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open. Jabeur beat American Bernarda Pera in straight sets Monday in Paris. "I'm very happy with my performance, with the way I am playing, especially coming back after a [calf] injury," Jabeur told reporters. Advertisement

"I was just taking it one match at a time, trying to make it to the second week. Now I'm going to push more and hopefully [reach] better than the quarterfinals."

Jabeur converted 8 of 9 break point opportunities and totaled 16 winners and 14 unforced errors in the 6-3, 6-1 win. The No. 7 Tunisian needed just 63 minutes to dispatch of her No. 36-ranked foe.

No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil also advanced with a three-set win over No. 132 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in another Monday match. She will meet Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

On the men's side, No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway bounced No. 35 Nicolas Jarry of Chile in straight sets Monday on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

He will meet No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark or No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz, Djokovic, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 11 Karen Khachanov of Russia were among the men's players who advanced Sunday at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 player in the world, beat No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The Spaniard will meet Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas also advanced with a straight-sets win in the fourth round. He beat No. 118 Sebastian Ofner of Austria 7-5, 6-3, 6-0.

Djokovic (No. 3) picked up a straight-sets victory over No. 94 Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru. The Serbian will meet face Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals. Khachanov beat No. 48 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in his fourth-round match.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 43 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, No. 333 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and No. 192 Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine won their fourth-round matches Sunday to advance to the women's quarterfinals.

Svitolina upset No. 9 Daria Kasatkina of Russia in straight sets.

Sabalenka and Muchova also won in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 28 Elise Mertens of Belgium 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Fourth-round coverage of the 2023 French Open will air until 5 p.m. EDT Monday on Tennis Channel. Quarterfinal coverage will start at 5 a.m. Tuesday on the same network.

Schedule

Monday

Fourth round from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

Tuesday

Quarterfinals from 5 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

Wednesday

Quarterfinals from 5 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

Thursday

Women's semifinals from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tennis Channel and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Friday

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tennis Channel and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Saturday

Women's final from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Sunday

Men's final from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

