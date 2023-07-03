Advertisement
Sports News
July 3, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek breeze by foes in wet Wimbledon 2023 debuts

By Alex Butler
Serbian Novak Djokovic (pictured) plays a forehand against Argentina's Pedro Cachin at Wimbledon 2023 on Monday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Serbian Novak Djokovic (pictured) plays a forehand against Argentina's Pedro Cachin at Wimbledon 2023 on Monday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

July 3 (UPI) -- Wet weather couldn't stop Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek in their Wimbledon 2023 openers, as the tennis stars breezed through rain delays and their overmatched foes with straight-set victories Monday in London.

Swiatek, the No. 1 player in the WTA Tour singles rankings, topped No. 34 Lin Zhu of China 6-1, 6-3 on Court No. 1.

The Polish tournament favorite needed just 81 minutes to win the match, which featured a 25-minute suspension because of showers at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

"I feel really confident and that I did a good job of adjusting to the grass," Swiatek told the crowd in her post-match, on-court interview. "When I came on the court I felt amazing. I'm just happy to be here and to be able to play my game."

Swiatek totaled 22 winners, 16 unforced errors and converted 5 of 10 break point opportunities. Zhu logged seven winners and 17 unforced errors. She converted 1 of 4 break point chances.

Swiatek will face No. 64 Martina Trevisan of Italy or No. 84 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the second round.

No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France, No. 10 Daria Kasatkina of Russia, No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and No. 20 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus were among the other top women to advance early Monday at Wimbledon.

Djokovic headlined early victors on the men's singles circuit with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) triumph over No. 68 Pedro Cachin of Argentina.

The Serbian title favorite, who ranks No. 2 in the ATP Tour singles rankings, totaled 13 aces and fired 45 winners in the 2-hour, 12-minute match, which also has a delay of nearly 90 minutes.

"I try to not take any match, any minute that I spend on the court here for granted," Djokovic said. "I'm definitely blessed, so it's a wonderful feeling to be here."

Djokovic will meet No. 70 Jordan Thompson of Australia in the second round. Thompson advanced with a five-set victory over No. 55 Brandon Nakashima of the United States.

No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 7 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti and No. 18 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland were among the other top men to advance Monday morning.

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe of the United States will be among the top men in action Tuesday at Wimbledon.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 3 Elena Rybankina of Kazakhstan, No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 8 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 9 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic also will start their tournament runs Tuesday on the women's singles circuit.

The women's singles final will be July 15. The men's final will be July 16. First-round Wimbledon coverage will air through 5 p.m. EDT Monday and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

Wimbledon schedule

All times EDT

Monday

First round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

First round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday

Second round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday

Second round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Third round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

Fourth round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

July 10

Fourth round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN

July 11

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 12

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 13

Women's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

July 14

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN

July 15

Women's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

July 16

Men's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players

Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a forehand in his first round match against Argentina's Pedro Cachin on Day 1 of the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 03, 2023. Djokovic won in straight sets, 63, 6-3, 76. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Wimbledon path: potential Alcaraz-Tiafoe, Swiatek-Gauff quarterfinals

