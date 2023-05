1/2

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was scratched Saturday morning because of concerns about his bruised foot. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was scratched from the race Saturday, just hours before post time as state veterinarians expressed concern about his bruised right front foot. He was the fifth horse scratched from the race, the most since five were taken out in 1936. Advertisement

The scratch does not affect program numbers. Bets including Forte either will be refunded or have the race-time favorite substituted for him.

Irad Ortiz Jr., who was scheduled to ride Forte, will now accept the mount aboard Cyclone Mischief, who drew into the race thanks to an earlier scratch.

Forte, the son of Violence, was 4-for-5 last year with a win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and the Eclipse Award as the top 2-year-old of 2022.

Sports Illustrated reported Saturday that word of the scratch "came after speculation swirled for two days about Forte's status. He stumbled during a morning gallop a couple of days ago, and rumors were rampant Thursday and Friday that the Florida Derby winner might not make it to the race."

The off-the-pace stretch runner won the Fountain of Youth in his 3-year-old debut, but then went all out to win the Florida Derby.