Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 5, 2023 / 6:36 PM

Pretty Mischievous scores upset win in Kentucky Oaks

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
1/2
Pretty Mischievous ridden by Tyler Gaffalione (R) wins the Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, May 5, 2023. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6th. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Pretty Mischievous ridden by Tyler Gaffalione (R) wins the Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, May 5, 2023. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6th. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Pretty Mischievous rallied outside rivals into the stretch to get the lead in Friday's $1.25 million Grade I Longines Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs and held off a late run by Gambling Girl for the upset victory.

None of the favorites figured in the outcome of the 1 1/8-mile race, America's premier event for 3-year-old fillies as Pretty Mischievous went to the post at odds of 10-1, second-place Gambling Girl was dismissed at 13-1 and The Alys Look, who finished third, was 30-1

Advertisement

The favorite, Wet Paint, finished fourth.

It was the first Kentucky Oaks win for trainer Brendan Walsh, jockey Tyler Gaffalione and the filly's owner, Godolphin, founded by Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai. Godolphin also owns Wet Paint.

RELATED Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby

"It's a great honor for our founder, Sheik Mohammed, to win his first Oaks in Kentucky," said Godolphin's American bloodstock adviser, Michael Banahan.

Pretty Mischievous, a Godolphin homebred by Into Mischief, started from the outside, No. 14 gate in the Oaks and Gaffalione had to keep her wide on the track as he took up a stalking position. She turned for home as the outside runner in a line of four, but once on the lead, wasn't to be denied.

Advertisement

"Tyler had to use all the skills he has to get her into a great position," Banahan said.

RELATED Kentucky Derby trainer suspended, entry scratched, after two horse deaths

Gaffalione and Walsh both said they had kept faith with Pretty Mischievous, even after she finished a fading second in the Grade II Fair Grounds Oaks in her previous start. Before that, she had won four of five races.

"She's a tremendous filly. She showed it today," Gaffalione said.

"We always thought she was a very, very good filly from Day One," Walsh added.

RELATED Wild day at Churchill Downs upends Kentucky Derby strategies

Godolphin also has sought a Kentucky Derby win for many years but does not have a runner in Saturday's 149th running of that Classic.

On the Oaks undercard, the winners of last year's Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks both went down to defeat.

Rich Strike, the 80-1 upset winner in the 2022 Run for the Roses, never fired in the $600,000 Grade II Alysheba and finished fifth, beating only one rival.

The reigning Oaks winner, Secret Oath, gave a better account of herself, battling to the wire with Played Hard in the $750,000 Grade I La Troienee, but missed by a head.

Latest Headlines

Ex-New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey retires from MLB
MLB // 4 hours ago
Ex-New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey retires from MLB
May 5 (UPI) -- Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey will retire after a nine-year MLB career, he announced Friday on Instagram.
Logan Sargeant, rare American F1 driver, seeks first points in Miami
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Logan Sargeant, rare American F1 driver, seeks first points in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- Rookie Logan Sargeant, the first American Formula 1 driver in eight years, will be in the grid Sunday for the Miami Grand Prix. The 22-year-old Florida native hopes to win his first career points at his hometown track.
Breeders' Cup, Kentucky Derby, Oaks winners mark weekend horse racing
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Breeders' Cup, Kentucky Derby, Oaks winners mark weekend horse racing
May 5 (UPI) -- An action-packed weekend of horse racing headed by the Kentucky Derby also features five of last year's Breeders' Cup champions and the winners of last year's Derby and Kentucky Oaks.
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
NHL // 9 hours ago
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
May 5 (UPI) -- Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored three unanswered goals to power a comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-0 lead in their NHL playoff series.
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
NBA // 10 hours ago
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
May 5 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers en route to 30 points and the Golden State Warriors increased their physicality to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and even their Western Conference semifinals playoff series 1-1.
Wild day at Churchill Downs upends Kentucky Derby strategies
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Wild day at Churchill Downs upends Kentucky Derby strategies
May 5 (UPI) -- The result of Saturday's Kentucky Derby could be determined in the first few furlongs, as many of the 20 starters will be trying to employ similar tactics.
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 2 days ago
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
May 3 (UPI) -- The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Here are the horses entered in the Run for the Roses.
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
NHL // 21 hours ago
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
May 4 (UPI) -- Petr Klima, a prolific NHL goal-scorer mainly with the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, has died at age 58 in his native Czech Republic, his hometown hockey club said Thursday.
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons
NBA // 1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons
May 4 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons, including a 2021 championship campaign, the team announced.
Ex-Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson to transfer to Kansas
Sports News // 1 day ago
Ex-Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson to transfer to Kansas
May 4 (UPI) -- Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center who spent the last three seasons at Michigan, will play at Kansas next season, he announced Thursday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
Wild day at Churchill Downs upends Kentucky Derby strategies
Wild day at Churchill Downs upends Kentucky Derby strategies
Kentucky Derby trainer suspended, entry scratched, after two horse deaths
Kentucky Derby trainer suspended, entry scratched, after two horse deaths
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement