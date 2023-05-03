Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby

Grooms wash down their horses after morning workouts Thursday as they prepare for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Often called the most exciting 2 minutes in sports, the Derby kicks off the Triple Crown, which includes the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. The last horse to win all three races was Justify in 2018. Advertisement

The Derby is scheduled to start at 6:57 p.m. EDT, and will be broadcast on NBC It also will stream on Peacock. Scattered showers are predicted early in the morning, but the rest of the day promises to be partly cloudy.

Here are the 20 horses entered for the 1 1/4-mile Run for the Roses, by post position, with morning-line odds, jockey and trainer.

1. Hit Show (30-1, Manny Franco, Brad Cox)

One of four from the Cox stable, this son of Candy Ride worked his way up the ranks to win the Grade III Withers at Aqueduct by 5 1/2 lengths in February, and then just missed in the Grade II Wood Memorial, losing a head-bob decision to Lord Miles. The inside post is never a bargain in the Derby, and since he appears to run best when close to the pace, Franco will have to try to get him going in the first few jumps. It's a tough spot.

2. Verifying (15-1, Tyler Gaffalione, Brad Cox)

Here's another of the Cox brigade. By 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, Verifying has yet to win a stakes race, although he had all kinds of traffic trouble in finishing fourth in the Grade II Rebel at Oaklawn Park and just failed to hold off Tapit Trice by a neck in the Grade I Blue Grass. It looks like he, too, will have to blast off from the starting gate to overcome the inside draw.

3. Two Phil's (12-1, Jareth Loveberry, Larry Rivelli)

You either hate his chances or see him as a potentially lucrative upsetter. His key wins came in last year's Grade III Street Sense Stakes at Churchill Downs and the Grade III Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park this March. But the Street Sense was run on a sloppy track, and Turfway's races are run on an all-weather surface. With dry conditions predicted for Derby Day ... we'll see. On the plus side, the Hard Spun colt is trained by a guy who won nine training titles at Arlington Park before Churchill Downs Inc. shuttered that track and sold the land to the Chicago Bears.

4. Confidence Game (20-1, James Graham, Keith Desormeaux)

Another son of the Argentine-bred Candy Ride, this colt won the Grade II Rebel at Oaklawn Park. His two other victories came at Churchill Downs, which is a good sign because not all horses like the quirky surface at the Louisville oval. He also has thrown in a couple of clunkers and that, coupled with the fact he hasn't raced since the Feb. 25 Rebel, didn't inspire a lot of confidence in oddsmaker Mike Battaglia, who listed him at 20-1 on the morning line.

5. Tapit Trice (5-1, Luis Saez, Todd Pletcher)

This gray colt is riding a four-race winning streak dating to his maiden win at Aqueduct in December. He has improved steadily through an allowance win at Gulfstream Park and victories in the Grade III Tampa Bay Derby and Grade I Blue Grass at Keeneland. Along with Forte, he gives trainer Pletcher the top two horses on the morning line for Derby 149. Like many others in this field, the Tapit colt likely will seek a comfy spot from which to launch a stretch bid. He also is the most expensive horse in the field, having sold for $1.3 million at the 2021 Keeneland yearling sale.

6. Kingsbarns (12-1, Jose Ortiz, Todd Pletcher)

As if Forte and Tapit Trice weren't enough, Pletcher also has this undefeated Uncle Mo colt lined up for the Derby start. He's one of the least experienced in the field, making just his fourth start after going unraced as a 2-year-old. The three starts he does have, however, are a nice progression through a maiden win at Gulfstream Park to an allowance score at Tampa Bay Downs and a dominating win over a good field in the Grade II Louisiana Derby. He led from the start in that last victory at 1 3/16 miles and looked like he'd have no trouble going the extra 16th in Louisville.

7. Reincarnate (50-1, John Velazquez, Tim Yakteen)

This Good Magic colt got into the Derby by accumulating minor points with third-place finishes in the Grade II Rebel and Grade I Arkansas Derby, both at Oaklawn Park. His only victories were in a 1-mile maiden affair at Del Mar in November and the Grade III Sham Stakes, also at 1 mile, at Santa Anita on Jan. 8. The 1 1/4 miles of the Kentucky Derby looks like a challenge for him, thus his 50-1 odds on the morning line.

8. Mage (15-1, Javier Castellano, Gustavo Delgado)

Another by Good Magic, Mage makes just his fourth career start. His case is simple: After a tardy start, he took the lead in the stretch in the Florida Derby and Forte, the solid favorite for the Kentucky Derby, was all out to catch him and win that race by 1 length. Sounds good for Mage? Well, they go an extra furlong in Louisville, and if they'd had that much distance at Gulfstream Park, Forte looked capable of putting away his rival pretty decisively. Also, Mage finished fourth in the Fountain of Youth, won by Forte.

9. Skinner (20-1, Juan Hernandez, John Shirreffs)

This Curlin colt upped his game this season after an early-winter break, winning a maiden race at Santa Anita in February, finishing third in the Grade II San Felipe in March, and then reporting third, beaten just 1/2 length, in the Grade I Santa Anita Derby in his last start. He has improved as the distances have grown and he was making up some ground in the late going last time out. Juan Hernandez takes the reins from Victor Espinoza.

10. Practical Move (10-1, Ramon Vasquez, Tim Yakteen)

A Practical Joke colt, he got hopes up by winning the Grade II Los Alamitos Futurity in his final start of 2022 and hasn't lost since. He won the Grade II San Felipe easily, but then was pushed to the limit by Japan-based Mandarin Hero in the Grade I Santa Anita Derby, winning by a nose as he got a clean trip while his rival fought traffic. Skinner was a closing third in that. Look for him to race just behind the speed and make a move. He was bred by Chad Brown and Head of Plains Partners, better known as hugely successful owners.

11. Disarm (30-1, Joel Rosario, Steve Asmussen)

This Gun Runner colt was on the bubble to make the Derby field after finishing second in the Grade II Louisiana Derby. He needed to finish third or better in the Grade III Lexington at Keeneland -- the final Derby prep race -- to get in. That's just what he did -- finish third. The combination of his sire, his trainer, Steve Asmussen, and his owner-breeder, Winchell Thoroughbreds, has been a powerful force in the past few years. Karma alert: Asmussen, one of the all-time American training leaders, has yet to win the Kentucky Derby and saw victory in last year's race snatched from his runner, Epicenter, by 80-1 shot Rich Strike in the final strides.

12. Jace's Road (15-1, Florent Geroux, Brad Cox)

Another of the Cox quartet, Jace's Road was bumped from the field by Disarm and only made it back into the Derby when Wild On Ice was fatally injured in training. He finished fifth in the Grade III Southwest at Oaklawn Park, beaten 12 3/4 lengths, and third in the Louisiana Derby, 6 1/4 lengths back of the winner, Kingsbarns. That record and sub-par speed figures qualify him for 50-1 morning line odds.

13. Sun Thunder (50-1, Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek)

An Into Mischief colt trained by Kenny McPeek, he's another who earned his way to Louisville through also-ran finishes in big races -- second in the Risen Star and fifth in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds and fourth in the Grade I Blue Grass at Keeneland. He also deserves his 50-1 odds on the morning line.

14. Angel of Empire (8-1, Flavien Prat, Brad Cox)

Cox has been one of the hottest trainers on the Triple Crown trail this year and this Classic Empire colt is one of the big reasons. He finished second in the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park in his 3-year-old debut, and then landed the Grade II Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans and returned to Hot Springs to win the Grade I Arkansas Derby by 4 1/4 lengths with a devastating late move from well off the pace. Despite all that, he might be a little underappreciated at the windows.

15. Forte (3-1, Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher)

Here's your long-time Kentucky Derby favorite. The son of Violence was 4-for-5 last year, finishing with a win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and the Eclipse Award as the top 2-year-old of 2022. The off-the-pace stretch runner won the Fountain of Youth in his 3-year-old debut, but then was all out to win the Florida Derby. This is the 12th time trainer Todd Pletcher has had three or more starters in the Derby, but only two of the 62 have worn the roses -- Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

16. Raise Cain (50-1, Gerardo Corrales, Ben Colebrook)

Here's a Violence colt with just two wins from seven career starts who gets in by virtue of a 23-1 upset score in the 1-mile Gotham Stakes, run on a muddy Aqueduct track. He did win by 7 1/2 lengths that day, but none of the others who started in the Gotham will be anywhere near the Kentucky Derby starting gate. He will be one of the longest of long shots, but remember, last year's winner was sent off at odds of 80-1.

17. Derma Sotogake (10-1, Christophe Lemaire, Hidetaka Otonashi)

Japan has radically improved its dirt racing over the past several years and now is reaping worldwide rewards, scoring big-money wins this year alone in Saudi Arabia and Dubai. This guy is part of that effort, finishing third in the Group 3 Saudi Derby, and then winning the Group 2 UAE Derby. He's by the New York-bred sire Mind Your Biscuits, a sprinter who twice won the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen. His damsire, however, is 1989 Kentucky Derby winner Sunday Silence. Trainer Otonashi knows what he's doing and this colt is the real deal. The name? His owner is a dermatologist and Sotogake is a takedown move in sumo wrestling. The No. 17 gate? A big minus.

18. Rocket Can (30-1, Junior Alvarado, Bill Mott)

A Bill Mott trainee by Into Mischief, this one won the Grade II Holy Bull Stakes, finished second to Forte in the Fountain of Youth and then ducked a rematch in the Florida Derby. Instead, he went off as favorite in the Grade I Arkansas Derby, only to get caught up in a traffic mess at the top of the stretch and finish fourth. He faded from a pace-pressing trip in the Fountain and was victimized while coming from off the pace in Arkansas. If he can plot a better trip this time around, he could be around when it counts.

19. Lord Miles (30-1, Paco Lopez, Saffie Joseph Jr.)

A Curlin colt trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., he looked like he was going nowhere until he jumped up to win the Grade II Wood Memorial at Aqueduct at odds just short of 60-1. At that, he was just a nose in front of fellow Derby starter Hit Show. He won the Wood with a late surge from just back of a pedestrian pace and traded bumps in the late going. Maybe the penny dropped with that effort and he can do it again Saturday. He's sure to be available at long odds again.

20. Continuar (50-1, Ryusei Sakai, Yoshito Yahagi)

He finished third on the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" leaderboard, topped by Derma Sotogake and Perriere. But with Derma Sotogake qualifying via the main "Road" and Perriere declining the invitation, the free pass to the Run for the Roses fell to this guy. He finished fifth in the Group 3 Saudi Derby and third, 10 lengths behind Derma Sotogake, in Dubai and did not look like a prime contender even before he was relegated to the outside post position.