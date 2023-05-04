Kentucky Derby trainer suspended, entry scratched, after two horse deaths

Lord Miles, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., has been ordered scratched from the Kentucky Derby as Kentucky racing officials investigate the death of two other horses he trained, Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Churchill Downs on Thursday took the unprecedented step of suspending a Kentucky Derby trainer just two days before the race, citing the "highly unusual, unexplained deaths" of two of his horses. The track's suspension of trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., followed the scratch of his Derby starter, Lord Miles, on the order of state racing officials. Advertisement

"Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend [Joseph] indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood," said Bill Mudd, president and chief operating officer of Churchill Downs Inc.

"The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility.

Joseph-trained horses Parents Pride and Chasing Artie died at the track after racing Saturday and Tuesday, respectively. The circumstances of the deaths were not immediately clear, and Churchill downs Inc. said each horse "was transported to the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostics Lab for complete necropsies"

"We continue to press for answers and are working with regulators to conduct swift and thorough investigations," the track operator said.

The track's action came after Kentucky stewards had ordered all of Joseph's horses scratched, according to Daily Racing Form.

"It's unfortunate what happened," the newspaper quoted Joseph as saying. "All the tests [on the deceased] horses have come back inconclusive. The Kentucky Racing Commission told me this morning there's no findings of wrongdoing on my part."

The causes of sudden equine fatalities often are hard to pinpoint, with heart abnormalities a common suspect.

Two other horses died at the track in the first week of the Kentucky Derby meeting -- Derby entrant Wild on Ice on April 27 while training on dirt, and Take Charge Briana during a turf race Tuesday.

Two others, That Khenny and Loot the Moon, were vanned off the track Wednesday with injuries sustained while racing.

The scratch of Lord Miles follows a decision to remove Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move from the field after that colt spiked a fever.

Practical Move's defection moved Florida Derby third-place finisher Cyclone Mischief into the Run for the Roses field. Lord Miles' scratch opens a spot for Santa Anita Derby runner-up Mandarin Hero, who becomes the third Japanese-trained starter after Derma Sotogake and Continuar.