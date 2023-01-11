Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown dies at 21

Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown, who died Monday, spent the last two seasons with the Falcons football team. Photo courtesy of the United States Air Force Academy

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown experienced a "medical emergency" on his way to class and died, the school announced. He was 21. Air Force said Tuesday that the incident occurred Monday morning while Brown was leaving his dorm. The school did not provide a cause of death. Advertisement

"Academy first responders were immediately called and attempted life saving measures, which were ultimately unsuccessful," the school said in a news release.

The Lake Charles, La., native was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16. He was pursuing a major in management and a minor in French. A sophomore center, Brown spent each of the past two seasons with the Falcons.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark said.

"The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, the Commandant of Cadets, told cadets about the death Tuesday morning before classes on the Air Force Academy, Colo., campus, which is just north of Colorado Springs.

Cadets will be provided with chaplains, mental health professionals and more so they won't be "dealing with the loss alone," the school said.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," Falcons football coach Troy Calhoun said.

"He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

The Air Force office of special investigations and the El Paso Sheriff's Office are looking into the death.

