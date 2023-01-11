Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 9:43 AM

Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown dies at 21

By Alex Butler
Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown, who died Monday, spent the last two seasons with the Falcons football team. Photo courtesy of the United States Air Force Academy
Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown, who died Monday, spent the last two seasons with the Falcons football team. Photo courtesy of the United States Air Force Academy

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown experienced a "medical emergency" on his way to class and died, the school announced. He was 21.

Air Force said Tuesday that the incident occurred Monday morning while Brown was leaving his dorm. The school did not provide a cause of death.

Advertisement

"Academy first responders were immediately called and attempted life saving measures, which were ultimately unsuccessful," the school said in a news release.

The Lake Charles, La., native was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16. He was pursuing a major in management and a minor in French. A sophomore center, Brown spent each of the past two seasons with the Falcons.

RELATED Georgia-TCU blowout was least-viewed College Football title game in two decades

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark said.

"The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, the Commandant of Cadets, told cadets about the death Tuesday morning before classes on the Air Force Academy, Colo., campus, which is just north of Colorado Springs.

Advertisement

Cadets will be provided with chaplains, mental health professionals and more so they won't be "dealing with the loss alone," the school said.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," Falcons football coach Troy Calhoun said.

"He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

RELATED Georgia star DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The Air Force office of special investigations and the El Paso Sheriff's Office are looking into the death.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Cardinal George Pell
Australian Cardinal George Pell speaks to members of the media at the Vatican in 2017. Pell, whose convictions for sexually abusing a child were eventually overturned, died January 10 at age 81. He suffered complications after a routine hip surgery. Photo by Massimo Percossi/EPA

Read More

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler to return in 2023

Latest Headlines

Cardinals' J.J. Watt brought to tears by retirement tribute video
NFL // 1 hour ago
Cardinals' J.J. Watt brought to tears by retirement tribute video
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- J.J. Watt, one of the most-feared pass rushers in NFL history, was brought to tears by a retirement tribute video, which included messages from his family, Arizona Cardinals teammates and fellow football stars.
Georgia-TCU blowout was least-viewed College Football title game in two decades
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Georgia-TCU blowout was least-viewed College Football title game in two decades
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Georgia's dominant win over TCU in the College Football Playoff finale registered 17.2 million viewers, ESPN announced, resulting in the least-viewed college football title game since the BCS era started in 1999.
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler to return in 2023
Sports News // 3 hours ago
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler to return in 2023
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler will return for his senior season, he announced on social media.
Commanders fire OC Scott Turner after dreadful offensive season
NFL // 3 hours ago
Commanders fire OC Scott Turner after dreadful offensive season
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after another poor offensive season, coach Ron Rivera announced.
Ravens, LB Roquan Smith agree to $100M extension
NFL // 4 hours ago
Ravens, LB Roquan Smith agree to $100M extension
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker Roquan Smith agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract. Smith's deal makes him the highest-paid off-the-ball inside linebacker in the NFL.
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
NFL // 19 hours ago
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals own the first three respective picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the first 18 selections finalized after the final week of regular-season games.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's Current
NFL // 21 hours ago
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's Current
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Current ownership group, becoming the first active NFL player with stake in a National Women's Soccer League franchise, he announced Tuesday.
Georgia star DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft
NFL // 22 hours ago
Georgia star DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Georgia All-American defensive lineman Jalen Carter will forgo his senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.
Pelé given permanent throne at Mexican soccer stadium
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Pelé given permanent throne at Mexican soccer stadium
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Soccer legend Pelé, who died late last month, will have a permanent throne at Pachuca's Hidalgo Stadium, the Pachuca, Mexico-based Liga MX team announced.
MMA teen star Victoria Lee's death devastates family, One Championship officials
Sports News // 1 day ago
MMA teen star Victoria Lee's death devastates family, One Championship officials
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Victoria Lee's family and the One Championship said they remain "devastated" after the 18-year-old mixed martial arts sensation's death, they said in social media posts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MMA teen star Victoria Lee's death devastates family, One Championship officials
MMA teen star Victoria Lee's death devastates family, One Championship officials
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's Current
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's Current
Georgia-TCU blowout was least-viewed College Football title game in two decades
Georgia-TCU blowout was least-viewed College Football title game in two decades
Bennett, Georgia blow out TCU in historic College Football Playoff finale
Bennett, Georgia blow out TCU in historic College Football Playoff finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement