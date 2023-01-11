South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler to return in 2023

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler will skip the 2023 NFL Draft and return to the Gamecocks for another season. Photo by Robert Thomas/Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler will return for his senior season, he announced on social media. Rattler announced the move Tuesday on Instagram and Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Phoenix native ranked fifth in passing yards this season among SEC quarterbacks, but also led the conference with 12 interceptions.

His announcement ends speculation that he would enter the 2023 NFL Draft, where he wasn't expected to be picked until the third round or later.

Rattler was a four-star prospect and the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. The former Pinnacle High School star spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma.

Rattler completed 67.5% of his throws for 3,031 yards, 28 scores and seven interceptions in 11 games during his freshman season for the Sooners. He completed 74.9% of his passes for 1,483 yards, 11 scores and five interceptions in 2021 for the Sooners before he was benched for Caleb Williams.

Rattler announced in November 2021 that he was entering the transfer portal and joined South Carolina less than a month later. He went on to complete 66.1% of his throws for 3,026, 18 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions in 13 games this season for the Gamecocks. Rattler also was sacked 31 times, the third-most in the SEC.

The Gamecocks went 8-5 this season and finished as the No. 19 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. They also clinched a spot in the Gator Bowl, where they lost to No. 21 Notre Dame.

South Carolina announced last week that coach Shane Beamer's contract was extended through the 2027 season. Beamer tweeted "Here we go!" on Tuesday in response to Rattler's announcement.

Antwane "Juice" Wells, the Gamecocks' top wide receiver, also announced Monday that he plans to return for another season. Wells ranked fifth in the SEC with 928 receiving yards in 2022. His 68 receptions tied for second in the conference. Wells also hauled in six receiving touchdowns.

The Gamecocks will take on North Carolina in their 2023 opener Sept. 2 in Charlotte, N.C.