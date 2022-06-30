Trending
June 30, 2022 / 7:01 AM

Wimbledon 2022: Sakkari moves on; Opelka, Raducanu ousted

By Alex Butler
England's Emma Raducanu celebrates during her second-round match at Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday in London.

June 30 (UPI) -- No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari moved on to the third round of Wimbledon 2022 with a straight sets victory, while Reilly Opelka, the second-highest seeded American man, lost his second-round match in London.

Sakkari, of Greece, dispatched of Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in just 76 minutes Wednesday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She fired five aces, 22 winners and converted 4 of 13 break points in the 6-4, 6-3 win.

Sakkari will battle German Tatjana Maria in the third round.

No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States were among the other top women to advance with Wednesday victories.

Unseeded German Julie Niemeier upset No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in straight sets. No. 10 Emma Raducanu of England also suffered an upset loss to unseeded Carolina Garcia of France.

On the men's side, No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in straight sets to advance to the third round.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 9 Cameron Norrie of England and No. 10 Jannik Sinner of Italy were among the other top men to advance.

No. 3 Casper Ruud of Norway and Opelka each excited after upset losses. Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands beat Opelka, the No. 15 seed, in four sets in their second-round match.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 11 Taylor Fritz of the United States will be among the top men in action Thursday at Wimbledon.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 6 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Americans Jessica Pegula (No. 8) and Cori "Coco" Gauff (No. 11) will be among the top women's players on the court Thursday in London.

Wimbledon will run through July 10. Coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

French player Caroline Garcia in action against Great Britain's Emma Raducanu on day three of the Wimbledon championships in London on June 29, 2022. Garcia won the match 6-3,6-3.

