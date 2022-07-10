Advertisement
July 10, 2022 / 12:45 PM

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for seventh Wimbledon title

By Alex Butler
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for seventh Wimbledon title
Serbian Novak Djokovic claimed his 21st Grand Slam title with his win at Wimbledon on Sunday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic used a disciplined approach to outlast Australian Nick Kyrgios for the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title Sunday in London. The Serbian has won the last four editions of the grass-court Grand Slam.

The top-seeded Serbian fired 46 winners, with just 17 errors, and converted two of four break point opportunities in the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 triumph at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Djokovic now owns 21 Grand Slam singles titles. His seven singles crowns from Wimbledon are tied with American Pete Sampras for the second-most in the Open era, behind only Switzerland Roger Federer's eight titles from London.

"I lost words for what this tournament and trophy means to me," Djokovic said in his on-court interview. "It always has been and will be the most special tournament in my heart.

RELATED Wimbledon 2022: Rybakina claims Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam

"It's the one that motivated me to start playing tennis. ... Every time it gets more meaningful and special."

Kyrgios totaled 30 aces and 62 winners, but committed 33 errors and converted just one of six break point opportunities in the three-hour performance.

"He is a bit of a god," Kyrgios said of Djokovic. "I thought I played well. ... He has won the championship I don't even know how many times anymore."

Kyrgios and Djokovic exchanged the first four games of the first set. Kyrgios then broke Djokovic to win the fifth game and held on his final three serves to claim the set.

Djokovic fought back and broke Kyrgios in the fourth game of the second set and went on to hold the rest of his serves to tie the match.

He also broke Kyrgios in the third set and claimed that set's final three games to take his first lead.

RELATED Djokovic edges Norrie, advances to Wimbledon final

Djokovic and Kyrgios each held on their six serves of the final set. Djokovic claimed the first two points of the tie break. Kyrgios cut into the deficit to claim the third point. Djokovic then won the next four points.

Kyrgios claimed the next point of the tie break and fired an ace to make the score 6-3. Kyrgios then hit a backhand return into the net to give Djokovic championship point.

The 2022 U.S. Open is the next Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar. The final major of the season will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11 in Flushing, N.Y.

Moments from Wimbledon

Serbian Novak Djokovic dives and plays a backhand in his semifinal match against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie on Day 12 of the Wimbledon championships in London on July 8, 2022. Djokovic won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the finals on Sunday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jabeur-Rybakina, Kyrgios-Djokovic set for historic Wimbledon finals

