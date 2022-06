1/5

Roberto Bautista Agut (pictured) of Spain, who withdrew Thursday from Wimbledon 2022, was to face Colombia Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the Wimbledon tennis competition, he announced Thursday on social media. Bautista Agut is the third player from the men's singles draw to exit the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He was to face Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round Thursday in London. Advertisement

"Sadly today, I have notified the organization of Wimbledon of my withdrawal from the competition," Bautista Agut wrote on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. "Yesterday I started not feeling very well and I tested positive for Covid-19.

"Symptoms are not very serious, but I think this is the best decision. Thank you all for your support always. I hope to be back on court soon."

Galan, who earned a walkover win, will battle No. 13 Denis Shapovalov of Canada or Brandon Nakashima of the United States in the third round at Wimbledon.

Italian Matteo Berrettini, the No. 8 seed, announced Tuesday that he withdrew from Wimbledon after to a positive COVID-19 test result.

No. 14 Marin Cilic of Croatia announced his exit Monday for the same reason.

Advertisement

Berrettini reached the 2021 Wimbledon men's singles final, where he lost to three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

The grass-court Grand Slam will run through July 10. Coverage is available on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC.

Moments from Wimbledon