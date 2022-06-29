Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 29, 2022 / 12:49 PM

Wimbledon 2022: No. 2 Kontaveit, No. 3 Ruud upset; Djokovic onto third round

By Alex Butler
1/5
Wimbledon 2022: No. 2 Kontaveit, No. 3 Ruud upset; Djokovic onto third round
Serbian Novak Djokovic returns a shot against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis at Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Top-seed Novak Djokovic raced to a straight-sets win, while women's No. 2 Anett Kontaveit and men's No. 3 Casper Ruud sustained second-round upsets at Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday in London.

Djokovic, the three-time defending men's singles champion, dispatched of Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in two hours. He converted 5 of 13 break points in the 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory. Kokkinakis fired 11 aces and 31 winners, but failed to convert his lone break point opportunity.

Advertisement

"I'm very happy with my performance," Djokovic said in his on-court interview. "I thought I started off very well. I was very solid from the back of the court and made him work for every point."

Djokovic will face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round.

Ruud, of Norway, sustained the worst upset loss so far among men's players at Wimbledon 2022. He won his first set 6-3 against Ugo Humbert. The Frenchman then roared back to win the final three sets 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Humbert fired 10 aces, 53 winners and converted 6 of 11 break points. Ruud logged six aces, 21 winners and converted 4 of 9 break points.

Advertisement

Humbert will battle David Goffin of Belgium in the third round. Goffin beat No. 31 Sebastian Baez of Argentina in the second round.

RELATED Matteo Berrettini tests positive for COVID-19, exits Wimbledon

No. 23 Frances Tiafoe of the United States, No. 32 Oscar Otte of Germany and American Steve Johnson were among the other top men's players who advanced early Wednesday.

Kontaveit sustained the worst upset loss up, for women or men, to this point at the tournament. German Jule Niemeier beat the Estonian in straight sets Wednesday in London.

Kontaveit failed to record an ace, logged just seven winners and did not register a break point opportunity in the 58-minute match.

RELATED Wimbledon tennis: Swiatek extends streak, Gauff rallies in first round

Niemeier totaled two aces, 13 winners and converted 4 of 4 break point opportunities. She will meet Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the third round.

Tsurenko beat fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina in her second-round match.

No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and No. 33 Zhang Shuai of China were among the top women to advance early Wednesday. Pegula and Dart won first-round matches, which were suspended from Tuesday because of rain.

German Tatjana Maria, who upset No. 26 Sorana Cirstea in three sets, and Harriet Dart of England also won Wednesday matches.

Advertisement

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 6 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, Pegula and No. 11 Cori "Coco" Gauff of the United States will be among the top women's players in action Thursday at Wimbledon.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 11 Taylor Fritz of the United States and No. 13 Denis Shapovalov of Canada will be among the top men in action Thursday in second-round matches.

Wimbledon 2022 will run through July 10. Coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

Moments from Wimbledon

French player Caroline Garcia in action against Great Britain's Emma Raducanu on day three of the Wimbledon championships in London on June 29, 2022. Garcia won the match 6-3,6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions

Latest Headlines

Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
June 29 (UPI) -- Brothers Brooks Koepka and Chase Koepka and Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch are among the players grouped together for LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland, which will start Thursday in North Plains, Ore.
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
NBA // 3 hours ago
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
June 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards agreed to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
NBA // 9 hours ago
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
June 29 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons and are expected to use their additional cap space to acquire Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.
Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
June 29 (UPI) -- Tennis legend Serena Williams, a wild card at Wimbledon this year, was upset Tuesday in her first Grand Slam match in more than a year -- and said afterward that she couldn't give an answer when asked if she'll retire.
Wimbledon tennis: Swiatek extends streak, Gauff rallies in first round
Sports News // 1 day ago
Wimbledon tennis: Swiatek extends streak, Gauff rallies in first round
June 28 (UPI) -- Women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 36 consecutive matches in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday in London. Cori "Coco" Gauff and Paula Badosa were among the other top women to advance.
Phillies' Bryce Harper to undergo surgery, expected to miss six weeks
MLB // 1 day ago
Phillies' Bryce Harper to undergo surgery, expected to miss six weeks
June 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will undergo surgery on his broken left thumb and is expected to miss more than a month of action.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to opt into $47M option for 2022
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to opt into $47M option for 2022
June 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook plans to exercise his $47.1 million player option for 2022.
Matteo Berrettini tests positive for COVID-19, exits Wimbledon
Sports News // 1 day ago
Matteo Berrettini tests positive for COVID-19, exits Wimbledon
June 28 (UPI) -- Italian Matteo Berrettini tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from Wimbledon, the No. 11 men's tennis player in the world announced Tuesday on Instagram.
MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl
June 28 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball issued a dozen suspensions, including an interpreter, for their roles in a brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.
Rockets' John Wall agrees to buyout, expected to join Clippers
NBA // 1 day ago
Rockets' John Wall agrees to buyout, expected to join Clippers
June 28 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets and John Wall agreed to a contract buyout, sending the All-Star point guard to free agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl
MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl
Wimbledon tennis: Swiatek extends streak, Gauff rallies in first round
Wimbledon tennis: Swiatek extends streak, Gauff rallies in first round
Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement