March 1, 2022 / 8:46 AM

Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Arnold Palmer Invitational with hand injury

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bryson DeChambeau will not defend his title at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau, the No. 12 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, won't play in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational due to his lingering hand injury, he announced.

DeChambeau, the defending champion, announced his withdrawal Monday on social media. The four-round tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

DeChambeau said he was hitting balls in a golf simulator when he realized he didn't have enough time to be 100% healthy for the tournament.

"Right now I'm at 90%," DeChambeau said in videos posted to Instagram and Twitter. "I don't want to go out there and hurt myself even more and not be 100% ready for the rest of the season.

Zach Johnson named U.S. captain for 2023 Ryder Cup golf

"I don't want to come back early and have to take more time off. So it's a hard decision I have to make, but I'm going to have to unfortunately not play this week."

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 5 Rory McIlroy, No. 6 Scottie Scheffler, No. 4 Viktor Hovland and No. 11 Hideki Matsuyama are among the favorites to win this weekend.

Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title

The tournament airs on Golf Channel and NBC.

DeChambeau edged Lee Westwood by one stroke to win last March at Bay Hill. He followed his 12th career PGA Tour win with a third-place finish the next week at The Players Championship. He went on to finish second in the BMW Championship in August in Owings, Md. DeChambeau finished seventh at the Tour Championship in September in Atlanta.

He helped the Americans win the Ryder Cup three weeks later in Sheboygan, Wis. DeChambeau appeared in just two PGA Tour events so far this season. He withdrew from the second round of the Saudi Invitational in early February due to left hand and hip issues. He said he sustained the injuries in a fall.

Phil Mickelson sorry for 'reckless' comments, to take break from golf

"At this current point in time, I have to take another week off," DeChambeau said. "I'm going to try to get back and play for The Players. As of right now, I can't risk it and have it re-aggravate. This is one of the hardest points in my life because I'm not able to do much. Although I can hit some golf balls, it's not fully comfortable. I want to get back there as soon as possible, it's just not ready yet."

The Players Championship runs from March 10-13 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The tournament's $20 million in total prize money represents the largest purse on the PGA Tour, outside of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The 2022 Masters Tournament is the next major on the schedule. That tournament runs from April 7-10 in Augusta, Ga.

MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season
MLB // 10 minutes ago
MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season
MIAMI, March 1 (UPI) -- MLB team owners and players continue Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations and pushed back their original deadline to launch a 162-game season without cancellations to 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, a MLB spokesman told UPI.
Ja Morant nets 52 vs. Spurs, ignites Grizzlies with dunk on 7-footer
NBA // 2 hours ago
Ja Morant nets 52 vs. Spurs, ignites Grizzlies with dunk on 7-footer
March 1 (UPI) -- Ja Morant scored a career-high 52 points and ignited the Memphis Grizzlies with a vicious slam dunk en route to a 118-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
NFL // 6 hours ago
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
MIAMI, March 1 (UPI) -- The first five picks of the 2022 NFL Draft will feature two offensive linemen, two edge rushers and a safety, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first mock draft. He also predicts two trades.
World Taekwondo revokes Putin's black belt over Ukraine attack
Sports News // 6 hours ago
World Taekwondo revokes Putin's black belt over Ukraine attack
March 1 (UPI) -- The governing body for the sport of taekwondo has revoked Russian President Vladimir Putin's black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine.
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz scores 10 in long-awaited return
NBA // 10 hours ago
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz scores 10 in long-awaited return
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Magic guard Markelle Fultz made his long-awaited return Monday night against the Pacers and notched 10 points and six assists over 16 minutes in Orlando's 119-103 win over Indiana.
New York City FC makes Maximo Carrizo, 14, youngest signing in MLS history
Soccer // 11 hours ago
New York City FC makes Maximo Carrizo, 14, youngest signing in MLS history
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New York City Football Club signed 14-year-old Maximo Carrizo to a homegrown contract Monday, making him the youngest first-team signing in Major League Soccer history.
Washington Wizards bring back veteran guard Tomas Satoransky
NBA // 12 hours ago
Washington Wizards bring back veteran guard Tomas Satoransky
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards signed veteran guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday, the team said.
Ex-Baylor coach Art Briles not joining Grambling State after receiving backlash
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Ex-Baylor coach Art Briles not joining Grambling State after receiving backlash
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles informed Grambling State University on Monday that he will no longer be part of the school's football program.
FIFA suspends Russia from World Cup; NHL condemns invasion of Ukraine
Soccer // 14 hours ago
FIFA suspends Russia from World Cup; NHL condemns invasion of Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- FIFA has booted Russia out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in response to last week's Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
MLB // 22 hours ago
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
MIAMI, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will step down from his role as CEO of the Miami Marlins due to a "different" vision for the future of the franchise, he announced Monday.
