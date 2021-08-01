Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf

Team USA's Xander Schauffele held onto his third-round lead to win the 2020 Summer Games men's golf tournament Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele may not own a major tournament title from the PGA Tour, but he picked up a gold medal Sunday, winning the men's golf tournament for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Games.

Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini won silver. Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan edged Team USA's Collin Morikawa, Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and three others in a playoff for bronze.

"I really wanted to win for my dad," Schauffele told NBC. "I'm sure he is crying somewhere right now. I wanted this one more than any other one."

Schauffele sank a 4-foot putt for par on the final hole in the final round Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan.

The shot sealed a four-round score of 18-under par and a one-stroke victory over Sabbatini. Schauffele made five birdies, one bogey and recorded par a dozen times over his final 18 holes.

"I'm sure everyone back home was watching," Schauffele said. "I was feeling the love home from San Diego and Las Vegas this whole time. I'm speechless."

Sabbatini carded a final-round low score of 10-under par for a 61 Sunday in Saitama.

WHAT. A .SHOT.@XSchauffele sticks it close on 18 - he'll putt for par and the gold medal #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/Zk51SBQU0C- Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 1, 2021

Schauffele held a one-stroke lead on Matsuyama for first place through three rounds.

Team USA's Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed were well outside medal contention throughout the tournament. They tied for 22nd at 11-under par.

Thomas and Reed each carded final round scores of 6-under par 65, their best rounds of the tournament.

The women's golf tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday in Saitama. Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang will represent Team USA in that event.