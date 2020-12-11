Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour will continue to limit the number of spectators allowed to attend golf tournaments in 2021 as a safety precaution for the coronavirus pandemic, tour officials said in an email sent to players.

ESPN, Golf Digest and Golf Channel obtained the memo, which was sent Thursday.

Advertisement

So far, only the Waste Management Phoenix Open has planned to host a significant number of on-site spectators. The event, which typically has more than 500,000 spectators over a week's time, will be limited to 8,000 fans per day.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first tournament of 2021. That event will allow up to 200 spectators per day from Jan. 7 to 10 in Maui, Hawaii.

The next three tournaments on the schedule also will have limited or no spectators, before a the larger crowd is allowed to attend the Waste Management Phoenix Open from Feb. 4 to 7 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Sony Open will limit attendance to 100 spectators per day from Jan. 14 to 17 in Honolulu.

The American Express will allow 100 to 200 spectators per day from Jan. 21 to 24 in Palm Springs, Calif. The Farmers Insurance Open takes place over the next weekend in San Diego and will not allow fans.

The Genesis Invitational will allow up to 500 fans per day from Feb. 18 to 21 in Los Angeles.

The number of player family members and guests allowed to attend the events varies per tournament.

Thursday's memo only included details for the first seven tournaments of 2021. An additional 31 events are on the 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule.