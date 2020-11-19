Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods will compete alongside his 11-year-old son Charlie in December's PNC Championship, tournament officials announced on Thursday.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," Woods said in a news release.

"It's been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship".

Woods, 44, often golfs with and caddies for Charlie, an accomplished junior player.

The 2020 PNC Championship is from Dec. 17 to 20 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando in Orange County, Calif. The unique PGA Tour event features 20 major championship winners paired alongside family members.

The tournament will air on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.

"Having Tiger and his son in the field for the first time is a very special moment for the recently re-named PNC Championship," said Alastair Johnson, chairman of the tournament. "Back in 1997, Tiger and I were next door neighbors at Isleworth.

"After his momentous victory at the Masters that year, when he returned home, I offered him my congratulations. However, I did not reference his amazing performance at Augusta, but advised him that as a newly minted major champion, he had now qualified to participate in the Father/Son Challenge!

"He was somewhat bemused at the time, but 23 years later, we will welcome him knowing very well that he will not be driven by nostalgia but will be on a mission to add to his commendable list of titles, but this time having the chance to share one with his son."

The 2020 PNC Championship will take place without spectators, a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a $1.08 million prize purse for the 2020 edition of the tournament, which consists of a two-day, 36-hole scramble.

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason won the 2019 PNC Championship.

The confirmed field for this year's tournament also features John Daly, Greg Norman, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, among others, who will golf with their sons.

Justin Thomas and Annika Sorenstam will compete with their fathers. Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player will compete alongside his grandson.