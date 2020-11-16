Moments from the 2020 Masters Tournament

Dustin Johnson, wearing the Green Jacket after winning the 54th Masters, embraces fiancee Paulina Gretzky at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. on Sunday. Johnson shot a record 20-under par over four days, including a final-round 68. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson wipes away tears while wearing the Green Jacket for the first time after the final round of the 54th Masters. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson wears the Green Jacket for the first time after the final round of the 54th Masters. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods, the 2019 Masters winner, places he Green Jacket on 2020 champion Dustin Johnson. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson kisses fiancee Paulina Gretzky on the 18th green after the final round of the Masters. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson and fiancee Paulina Gretzky smile as they together walk away from the 18th green after the final round of Masters. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson celebrates on the 18th green with caddie Austin Johnson after winning the Masters. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson kisses Paulina Gretzky on the 18th green after the final round of the 2020 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Dustin Johnson wins the 2020 Masters with a record score of 20 under par. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cameron Smith of Australia points to his golf ball with a tournament referee on the 15th hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cameron Smith of Australia hits from the rough on the 15th hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 16th hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Im Sung-jae of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 14h hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson reacts after he sinks a birdie putt on the 13h hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cameron Smith of Australia hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Abraham Ancer of Mexico hits out of a bunker on the second hole of the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods walks off the sixth green of the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods walks with his putter in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the third hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods hits his approach shot on the seventh hole in the final round Sunday of The Masters in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods stands on the sixth green in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson hits out of a bunker on the 2nd hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan reacts after a putt on the first hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Abraham Ancer putts on the 18th green during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Thomas throws the ball as he walks off the eighteenth green during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson tees off on the eighteenth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson walks off the eighteenth green after shooting a 65 to maintain his lead during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jon Rahm putts on the tenth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Abraham Ancer hits his tee shot on the twelfth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Thomas drives on the eighth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Thomas hits out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson drives from the seventh hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jon Rahm signals an errant shot on the seventh hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rory McIlroy comes off the eighth green after sinking a birdie putt during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rory McIlroy watches his drive on the ninth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bernhard Langer drives on the ninth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bernhard Langer comes off the green on the eighth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Thomas watches his drive on the second hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cam Smith watches his drive off the tee on the second hole during the third round of the 2020 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Abraham Ancer watches his drive off the tee on the second hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Wood hits off the fairway on the second hole during the third round of the 2020 Masters Tournament in Augusta on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Patrick Cantlay watches his drive off the second tee during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jon Rahm watches his drive off the second tee during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson watches his drive off the second tee during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Hideki Matsuyama watches his drive off the second tee during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

C. T. Pan watches his drive off the second tee during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sungjae Im watches his drive off the second tee during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rickie Fowler watches his shot on the fourth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Billy Horschel watches his shot on the fourth hole during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bryson DeChambeau tees off during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Danny Willett hits out of the sand during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2020 Masters Tournament in Augusta on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England putts in front of the leader board during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Thomas drives off the tee box on the 16th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Fitzpatrick drives off the tee box. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka takes his fairway shot on the 15th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Patrick Cantlay takes his fairway shot on the 13th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Thomas stands in the woods during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

McIlroy tees off on the 11th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

McIlroy urges his second shot right on the 11th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bernhard Langer watches his drive off the ninth tee box. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dylan Frittelli watches his tee shot on the ninth tee box. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods is framed by fall foliage as he putts on the 12th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Phil Mickelson reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka lines up a putt in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

McIlroy reacts after a missed putt on the seventh hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mickelson reacts after his tee shot on the 11th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brendon Todd hits his tee shot on the third hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sungjae Im (L) walks on the second fairway with his caddie in the first round on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Paul Casey of the United Kingdom and caddie John McLaren smile on the ninth green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Xander Schauffele lines up a putt on the 18th green in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Zach Johnson hit his tee shot. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cameron Champ reacts after his tee shot on the first hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tony Finau hits his tee shot on the 12th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Lee Westwood putts on the 10th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Na reacts after his tee shot on the 11th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Webb Simpson hits a pitch shot to the seventh hole in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Simpson hits a tee shot in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Woods hits out of a bunker. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Woods walks to the 15th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Shane Lowry of Ireland hits out of a bunker in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Woods watches his tee shot in the first round of the Masters Tournament in Augusta on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jon Rahm hits off the 10th tee box. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Patrick Reed hits off the 10th tee box in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tony Finau hits off the 10th tee box. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Course workers and members of the media leave the course in a rain delay during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A course worker stands near the 10th fairway as rain begins to fall during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nicklaus (R) hits the ceremonial tee shots alongside Player. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nicklaus (L) walks off with his wife, Barbara, after hitting the ceremonial tee shots to start the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A worker puts up the names of golf legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus prior to the ceremonial tee shots to start the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Adam Scott hits off the fourth tee during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Woods hits off the third tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson watches his drive off the ninth tee during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Bryson Dechambeau waits on the 14th green Wednesday during a practice round prior to the start of the tournament. He is favored to win . Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

Dechambeau (R) hits as caddie Tim Tucker watches during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Phil Mickelson (L) and McIlroy putt together. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rory McIlroy waits to putt during a practice round prior to the start of the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Xander Schauffele (R) and his caddie Austin Kaiser putt on the 17th green during a practice round on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka hits off the 18th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Schauffele lines up a putt on the 17th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Na walks on the first fairway. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bubba Watson waits to hit on the third fairway. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A worker walks past the main scoreboard. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Patrons were are not allowed into this year's Masters, which has a later than usual start date, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Woods hits off the 16th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mickelson is framed by fall foliage as he walks on the 13th green during a practice round on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Fred Ridley (L), chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, waves as Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament, is congratulated after it was announced that Augusta National will establish scholarships in his name. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A member of the grounds crew waters grass. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo