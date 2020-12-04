Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A men's college basketball game between the two top-ranked teams in the country, an MLS Cup Playoffs semifinal and a welterweight unified title boxing bout highlight sports action for the first weekend of December.
More than 100 other college basketball games, over 50 college football games, dozens of NFL games and a PGA Tour tournament also fill the schedule.
Gonzaga -- the No. 1 team in the preseason Division I men's basketball coaches poll -- battles No. 2 Baylor in one of the best matchups this weekend.
The top-ranked Bulldogs (3-0) knocked off No. 7 Kansas in their first game of the season before a blowout of Auburn. Gonzaga then rallied past No. 11 West Virginia on Wednesday to remain undefeated.
The Bears (3-0) have won their first three games by an average of 25.5 points. Baylor's latest win came from an 18-point victory over No. 5 Illinois on Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Gonzaga is a 4.5 point favorite over Baylor. The game tips off at 1 p.m. EST Saturday on CBS.
Spence defends boxing titles
Unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. will put his IBF and WBC belts on the line in a boxing bout against Danny Garcia on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The fight will be Spence's first since he was involved in a near-fatal high-speed car crash in 2019. Spence beat Shawn Porter in his last bout on Sep. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. He owns a 26-0 record with 21 knockouts for his career.
"You've seen my reaction time and my sparring. ... Everything is back to where it was," Spence said at a news conference Wednesday. "I feel great and everybody is going to see the same Errol Spence Jr., post-car accident."
Garcia (36-2) also has 21 career knockouts. He has won two consecutive fights since a 2018 loss to Porter. He beat Ivan Redkach in his last bout on Jan. 25 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The main card for the 12-round fight starts at 9 p.m. EST Saturday and airs on Fox Sports pay-per-view. Spence is a heavy favorite to win the main event.
MLS playoffs
Just four teams will remain in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs heading into this weekend. The New England Revolution and Columbus Crew face off Sunday in the Eastern Conference final to determine which team will appear in the championship.
The Eastern Conference final starts at 3 p.m. EST Sunday and airs on ABC. The winner of the match will face the Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC or Minnesota United in the championship. The 2020 MLS Cup final airs at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 12 on Fox.
The Sounders are the defending champions. New England knocked off the top-seeded Philadelphia Union -- the title favorites -- in the first round of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Friday
Golf -- PGA Tour
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Second round from 2 to 5 p.m. EST on Golf Channel
College basketball
Detroit Mercy at Michigan State at 5 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Kent State at Virginia at 6 p.m. EST on ACC Network
Bellarmine at Duke at 7 p.m. EST on ACC Network Alternate
Troy at Texas Tech at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Oregon at Seton Hall at 9 p.m. EST on FS1
College football
Louisiana at Appalachian State at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
Saturday
Soccer
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla at 10:15 a.m. EST on beIN Sports USA
Serie A: Juventus vs. Torino at noon EST on ESPN+
Premier League: West Ham United vs. Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. EST on NBC
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Cadiz at 3 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA
College football
Ohio State at Michigan State at noon EST on ABC
Texas A&M at Auburn at noon EST on ESPN
Oklahoma State at TCU at noon EST on ESPN2
Western Carolina at North Carolina at noon EST on ACC Network
Rice at Marshall at noon EST on ESPN+
Syracuse at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC
Florida at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS
West Virginia at Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
Indiana at Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC
Iowa at Illinois at 3:30 p.m. EST on FS1
Tulsa at Navy at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Georgia at 4 p.m. EST on SEC Network
Stanford at Washington at 4 p.m. EST on Fox
BYU at Coastal Carolina at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU
Oregon at California at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN
Clemson at Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC
Alabama at LSU at 8 p.m. EST on CBS
Miami at Duke at 8 p.m. EST on ACCN Network
Baylor at Oklahoma at 8 p.m. EST on Fox
College basketball
Gonzaga vs. Baylor at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
North Dakota State at Kansas at 4 p.m. EST on Big 12 Network
South Carolina at Houston at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Furman at Richmond at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Alabama at Ohio State at 7 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Golf -- PGA Tour
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Third round from 2 to 5 p.m. EST on Golf Channel
Boxing -- Main card starts at 9 p.m. EST
Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Flores
Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana
Habib Ahmed vs. Sebastian Fundora
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garica
Sunday
Soccer
Premier League: Spurs vs. Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. EST on Peacock Premium
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Wolves at 2:15 p.m. EST on Peacock Premium
MLS Cup Playoffs: Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution at 3 p.m. EST on ABC
NFL
Browns at Titans at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Raiders at Jets at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Jaguars at Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Bengals at Dolphins at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Colts at Texans at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Lions at Bears at 1 p.m. EST on Fox
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. EST on Fox
Giants at Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox
Rams at Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox
Patriots at Chargers at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS
Eagles at Packers at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS
Broncos at Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC
College basketball
Villanova at Teas at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN
Grambling at Texas Tech at 2 p.m. EST on ESPNU
Missouri at Wichita State at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Stony Brook at St. John's at 2:30 p.m. EST on FS1
Xavier at Cincinnati at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN
Oklahoma at TCU at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Kentucky at Georgia Tech at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN
Western Michigan at Michigan State at 6 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Golf -- PGA Tour
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Fourth round from 1 to 4 p.m. EST on Golf Channel