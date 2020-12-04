Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. returns to the boxing ring Saturday for his first fight since he had a near-fatal car accident in October 2019. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A men's college basketball game between the two top-ranked teams in the country, an MLS Cup Playoffs semifinal and a welterweight unified title boxing bout highlight sports action for the first weekend of December.

More than 100 other college basketball games, over 50 college football games, dozens of NFL games and a PGA Tour tournament also fill the schedule.

Gonzaga -- the No. 1 team in the preseason Division I men's basketball coaches poll -- battles No. 2 Baylor in one of the best matchups this weekend.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (3-0) knocked off No. 7 Kansas in their first game of the season before a blowout of Auburn. Gonzaga then rallied past No. 11 West Virginia on Wednesday to remain undefeated.

The Bears (3-0) have won their first three games by an average of 25.5 points. Baylor's latest win came from an 18-point victory over No. 5 Illinois on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga is a 4.5 point favorite over Baylor. The game tips off at 1 p.m. EST Saturday on CBS.

Spence defends boxing titles

Unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. will put his IBF and WBC belts on the line in a boxing bout against Danny Garcia on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight will be Spence's first since he was involved in a near-fatal high-speed car crash in 2019. Spence beat Shawn Porter in his last bout on Sep. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. He owns a 26-0 record with 21 knockouts for his career.

"You've seen my reaction time and my sparring. ... Everything is back to where it was," Spence said at a news conference Wednesday. "I feel great and everybody is going to see the same Errol Spence Jr., post-car accident."

Garcia (36-2) also has 21 career knockouts. He has won two consecutive fights since a 2018 loss to Porter. He beat Ivan Redkach in his last bout on Jan. 25 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The main card for the 12-round fight starts at 9 p.m. EST Saturday and airs on Fox Sports pay-per-view. Spence is a heavy favorite to win the main event.

MLS playoffs

Just four teams will remain in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs heading into this weekend. The New England Revolution and Columbus Crew face off Sunday in the Eastern Conference final to determine which team will appear in the championship.

The Eastern Conference final starts at 3 p.m. EST Sunday and airs on ABC. The winner of the match will face the Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC or Minnesota United in the championship. The 2020 MLS Cup final airs at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 12 on Fox.

The Sounders are the defending champions. New England knocked off the top-seeded Philadelphia Union -- the title favorites -- in the first round of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Friday

Golf -- PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Second round from 2 to 5 p.m. EST on Golf Channel

College basketball

Detroit Mercy at Michigan State at 5 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Kent State at Virginia at 6 p.m. EST on ACC Network

Bellarmine at Duke at 7 p.m. EST on ACC Network Alternate

Troy at Texas Tech at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Oregon at Seton Hall at 9 p.m. EST on FS1

College football

Louisiana at Appalachian State at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Saturday

Soccer

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla at 10:15 a.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

Serie A: Juventus vs. Torino at noon EST on ESPN+

Premier League: West Ham United vs. Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. EST on NBC

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Cadiz at 3 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

College football

Ohio State at Michigan State at noon EST on ABC

Texas A&M at Auburn at noon EST on ESPN

Oklahoma State at TCU at noon EST on ESPN2

Western Carolina at North Carolina at noon EST on ACC Network

Rice at Marshall at noon EST on ESPN+

Syracuse at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC

Florida at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS

West Virginia at Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Indiana at Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Iowa at Illinois at 3:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Tulsa at Navy at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Georgia at 4 p.m. EST on SEC Network

Stanford at Washington at 4 p.m. EST on Fox

BYU at Coastal Carolina at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU

Oregon at California at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN

Clemson at Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Alabama at LSU at 8 p.m. EST on CBS

Miami at Duke at 8 p.m. EST on ACCN Network

Baylor at Oklahoma at 8 p.m. EST on Fox

College basketball

Gonzaga vs. Baylor at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

North Dakota State at Kansas at 4 p.m. EST on Big 12 Network

South Carolina at Houston at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Furman at Richmond at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Alabama at Ohio State at 7 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Golf -- PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Third round from 2 to 5 p.m. EST on Golf Channel

Boxing -- Main card starts at 9 p.m. EST

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Flores

Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana

Habib Ahmed vs. Sebastian Fundora

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garica

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Spurs vs. Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. EST on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Wolves at 2:15 p.m. EST on Peacock Premium

MLS Cup Playoffs: Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution at 3 p.m. EST on ABC

NFL

Browns at Titans at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Raiders at Jets at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Jaguars at Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Bengals at Dolphins at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Colts at Texans at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Lions at Bears at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Giants at Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox

Rams at Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox

Patriots at Chargers at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Eagles at Packers at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Broncos at Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

College basketball

Villanova at Teas at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN

Grambling at Texas Tech at 2 p.m. EST on ESPNU

Missouri at Wichita State at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Stony Brook at St. John's at 2:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Xavier at Cincinnati at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN

Oklahoma at TCU at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Kentucky at Georgia Tech at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN

Western Michigan at Michigan State at 6 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Golf -- PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Fourth round from 1 to 4 p.m. EST on Golf Channel