Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Vanderbilt-Georgia game scheduled for Saturday in Athens, Ga., has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues, injuries and opt-outs within the Commodores' football program, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday.

"Due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, Saturday's game at Georgia has been postponed to Dec. 19, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols," Vanderbilt said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Vanderbilt interim head coach Todd Fitch said the Commodores had at least 53 players available. He also noted that some players were considering opting out after former head coach Derek Mason was fired Sunday.

"We had an inkling there might be a problem [Thursday] night," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said Friday. "When you have kids that opt out and you have injuries, your margin of error is gone with your numbers. It all mushrooms, and you can't make the numbers work. The opt-out piece is what's really hurting everyone.

RELATED Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller set to play against Georgia

"All of those three things together is a bad mix. When they all come together, it's a recipe for disaster. In this case, I think that's what happened."

It is the second time in four weeks that Georgia had a postponement because an opponent fell below the SEC's minimum roster requirement of 53 players. The Bulldogs' Nov. 14 game at Missouri was moved back to Dec. 12.

If Georgia qualifies for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the Vanderbilt-Georgia game will be declared a no-contest.

Also Friday, the Buffalo-Ohio game scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing within the Bobcats' program. The cancellation clinched the MAC East for the unbeaten Bulls.