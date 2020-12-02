Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller is expected to travel with the Commodores and play in Saturday's game against Georgia.

Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game, is currently the only kicker listed on Vanderbilt's depth chart for this weekend's game in Athens, Ga. But the Commodores could add Ryley Guay -- last year's kicker -- to their roster before the matchup, according to The Tennessean.

Advertisement

"We are still researching options on the roster and things like that," Vanderbilt interim head coach Todd Fitch said Wednesday. "We are trying to provide the best situation for our team as we can. But Sarah is out there. She kicked today [at practice].

"We are continuing to evaluate guys on the roster. If we can add something to the competition, we will. We want to make sure we have the best available [kicker] for our team."

Fuller became the first woman to appear in a major conference football game when she booted the second-half kickoff against Missouri last weekend. It was a designed squib kick to limit the chance of a return. The ball traveled about 30 yards and was downed at Missouri's 35-yard line.

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on Vanderbilt's women's soccer team, was added to the Commodores' roster just days before the game against Missouri due to COVID-19 issues within the program, specifically on special teams.

On Tuesday, Fitch said the specialists who missed the Missouri game are still unavailable to compete, and Fuller is the only full-time kicker in practice.

RELATED Vanderbilt fires football coach Derek Mason amid winless season

"She'll be with us on the trip to Georgia and we're going to put the best people out there," Fitch said. "If she's our best option, we'll continue with her and we'll do the best we can for the team."

With the kickoff against the Tigers, Fuller became only the third woman to appear in a Football Bowl Subdivision game. She joined Katie Hnida of New Mexico and Kent State's April Goss.

On Monday, Fuller was named a Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.