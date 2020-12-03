Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Two of college football's prominent bowl games -- the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl -- will be played without fans in attendance this season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The Rose Bowl, one of the College Football Playoff semifinal games, and Fiesta Bowl made the announcements Thursday.

The Tournament of Roses said it requested special permission to allow a limited number of fans or a select number of guests of both teams to attend the Rose Bowl, which will take place on New Year's Day in Pasadena, Calif. The request was denied due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the region.

"While we are disappointed that the Rose Bowl Game will not be played in front of spectators, we are pleased that we are still able to hold the game this year, continuing the 100-year plus tradition of The Granddaddy of Them All," David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses, said in a statement Thursday.

"We continue to work closely with health department officials and the Rose Bowl Stadium to provide the safest possible environment for our game participants."

The Fiesta Bowl, which is scheduled for Jan. 2 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., won't allow fans at the venue, but it will permit families of the teams playing to attend.

"While we are disappointed that the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will not have fans in the stadium to enjoy Bowl Season this year, we respect the decisions made by the local authorities," Mike Nealy, executive director of the Fiesta Bowl Organization, said in a statement.

"Our staff was incredibly diligent to put health and safety measures in place that earned the endorsement from the Governor's Office for policies that aligned with recommendations for reducing COVID-19 transmission risk. Ultimately, we all need to do our part to ensure the health and safety of our community to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The Sugar Bowl -- which is the other CFP semifinal game -- along with the Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff Championship Game are still planning on allowing fans in a limited capacity.

So far, 10 bowl games have been canceled because of the pandemic.