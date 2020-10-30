Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More than 50 college and NFL football games pack the weekend sports schedule. Las Vegas will host UFC fights Saturday, while the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday with the Xfinity 500 in Martinsville, Va.

Tua Tagovailoa will make his first career start in one of the most anticipated NFL games of the weekend when the Miami Dolphins host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. That game airs on Fox.

The Sunday NFL slate also features several division rivalry games. The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in what should be a physical AFC North game in Baltimore. The Green Bay Packers will host the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The NFL weekend slate ends with the Dallas Cowboys in a road game against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on NBC'S Sunday Night Football.

NFL storylines

Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday will become the third first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft to start a game at quarterback in 2020.

The Dolphins rookie will have a tough test as he battles the Los Angeles Rams, who own one of the best pass defenses in the NFL.

"[This game] will show what kind of team we kind of have after a bye week," Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday.

"We know what we're going up against. We're going up against one of the top NFL defenses in the league and it's not just [Rams cornerback] Jalen Ramsey and it's not just [Rams defensive tackle] Aaron Donald.

"[The Rams] have Leonard Floyd, [Michael] Brockers, [Kenny] Young and then Troy Hill and guys on the back end. They're very sound defensively. We're really trying our best to prepare as well as we can against these guys."

RELATED Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa faces tough matchup in debut as starter

The Rams are heavy favorites beat Tagovailoa's Dolphins, but Miami enters the game on a two-game winning streak. The Dolphins have also won three of their last four games.

The Ravens (5-1) swept the Steelers (6-0) in their AFC North matchups last season, but Pittsburgh enters Sunday's matchup as the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Ravens are favored to win the 1 p.m. EDT game, which airs on CBS.

The Vikings (1-5) and Packers (5-1) are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to 2020 playoff aspirations, but typically have close games. The latest edition of the NFC North game will air at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox.

The Cowboys-Eagles nightcap airs at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC. Philadelphia looks to hang on to first place in the NFC East, despite a 2-4-1 record this season. The Cowboys (2-5) aim to end a two-game losing streak.

NASCAR playoff race

Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite to win the 2020 Xfinity 500 on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. Truex Jr. can snatch a spot in the Championship 4 if he wins the event. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski, who are on pace to earn spots in next weekend's season finale, also are among the favorites to win at Martinsville.

Joey Logano is the only driver who has clinched a spot in the Championship 4 ahead of the finale. Cup Series standings leader Kevin Harvick is a virtual lock for the Championship 4, but has not officially clinched a spot.

Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott are also just outside the Top 4 in the playoff standings and could jump into the finale with a win at Martinsville.

The Xfinity 500 will starts at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday and air on NBC.

UFC Fight Night

Saturday's UFC Fight Night main card features a main event middleweight bout between Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall, but also includes a former NFL player in a heavyweight fight.

The main card begins with a lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Thiago Moises at 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday on ESPN+.

Former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy then will take on Maurice Greene in the second bout on the main card. Hardy (8-2-0) won his last bout against Yorgan De Castro on May 9 in UFC 249.

Greene (9-5-0) beat Gian Villante on June 27 at UFC Fight Night.

Silva, 45, also will enter the Octagon on Saturday for what is expected to be the final bout of his decorated career in a main event matchup against Hall.

Silva is 1-6-1 in his last eight bouts. He once held the UFC middleweight belt for 2,457, a UFC record for the longest title reign.

Silva has a career record of 34-10-0. Hall -- who is favored to win -- has won his last two bouts and is 16-9-0 in UFC.

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock Premium

La Liga: Huesca at Real Madrid at 9 a.m. EDT on beIN Sports USA

Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley at 11 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Premier League: West Ham at Liverpool at 1:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

La Liga: Barcelona at Alaves at 4 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports USA

Golf

Bermuda Championship: Third round from noon to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

College football

Boston College at Clemson at noon EDT on ABC

Georgia at Kentucky at noon EDT on SEC Network

Memphis at Cincinnati at noon EDT on ESPN

Michigan State at Michigan at noon EDT on Fox

Kansas State at West Virginia at noon EDT on ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State at noon EDT on ESPNU

Iowa State at Kansas at noon EDT on FS1

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Indiana at Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Big Ten Network

Texas at Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. EDT on Fox

Boise State at Air Force at 6 p.m. EDT on CBSSN

Mississippi State at Alabama at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Ohio State at Penn State at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Arkansas at Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. EDT on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida at 7:30 p.m. EDT on SEC Alternate

Navy at SMU at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2

North Carolina at Virginia at 8 p.m. EDT on ACC Network

Oklahoma at Texas Tech at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox

Western Kentucky at BYU at 10:15 p.m. EDT on ESPN

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises at 7 p.m. EDT

Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy after first fight

Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov after second fight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili after third fight

Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva after fourth fight

Sunday

Soccer

Serie A: Juventus at Spezia at 9 a.m. EDT on ESPN+

Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Golf

Bermuda Championship: Fourth round from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

NFL

Steelers at Ravens at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Rams at Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Jets at Chiefs at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Vikings at Packers at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Colts at Lions at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Raiders at Browns at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Titans at Bengals at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Patriots at Bills at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Chargers at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. EDT on CBS

49ers at Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Fox

Saints at Bears at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Fox

Cowboys at Eagles at 8:20 p.m. EDT on NBC

NASCAR

Cup Series: Xfinity 500 at 2 p.m. EDT on NBC