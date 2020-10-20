Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' annual golf tournament in the Bahamas -- the Hero World Challenge -- has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for Dec. 3 to 6 at Albany Golf Club in Nassau. Woods has organized the annual 18-man tournament there since 2015. It's not an official tournament, but is featured on the PGA Tour schedule.

"Given the current global restrictions and ongoing developments from COVID-19, the 2020 Hero World Challenge will not be played this year," the PGA Tour said Monday. "This decision was made with the health and well-being of all tournament constituents and the Albany community in mind.

"We look forward to hosting 18 of the top players in the world and welcoming tournament guests to Albany, Bahamas, next year."

The PGA Tour's Mayakoba Classic remains on schedule -- for the same Dec. 3 to 6 timeframe -- at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Henrik Stenson won the 2019 Hero World Challenge. Woods won the tournament five times when it was held at one of its former venues, the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Woods also hosted the tournament at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Fla., and at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Golfers continue the 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule with the CJ Cup from Thursday to Sunday at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.