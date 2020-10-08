Oct. 8 (UPI) -- World No. 10 Brooks Koepka announced that he'll play in his first golf tournament in nearly two months next week at the 2020 CJ Cup.

The four-day tournament was moved from South Korea to Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Koepka last played at the Wyndham Championship in August, where he missed the third-round cut. He also withdrew that month from the Northern Trust, before the first round. He finished 29th at the 2020 PGA Championship on Aug. 9 in San Francisco.

Koepka has dealt with recurring knee issues for the past few seasons, which have limited his participation in tournaments.

"Excited to get back out there at next week's CJ Cup at Shadow Creek," Koepka tweeted Wednesday. "It's been a challenging, but productive two months of rehabbing my injury.

"Looking forward to starting the new season in Vegas! As a past champion, I commend everyone at the CJ Cup for moving forward!"

The 2020 CJ Cup is from Oct. 15 to 18 at Shadow Creek. Koepka won the tournament in 2018. Justin Thomas won in 2019 and 2017.

No. 5 Collin Morikawa, No. 8 Xander Schauffele and No. 27 Gary Woodland are among the other players who have committed to play in the tournament. Players will play for a total prize purse of $9.75 million.

Tiger Woods, No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Justin Thomas, No. 4 Rory McIlroy are also expected to compete at the 2020 CJ Cup.