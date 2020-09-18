Patrick Reed takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open; Tiger Woods misses cut
By
Connor Grott
Patrick Reed (pictured) shot an even-par 70 in Friday's second round at Winged Foot to grab a one-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 18 (UPI) --Patrick Reed surged to the lead in a challenging second round at the 2020 U.S. Open in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Reed, who had a hole-in-one Thursday and opened with a 66, shot an even-par 70 in Friday's second round at Winged Foot to grab a one-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau.
Advertisement
Reed started on hole No. 10 and had two birdies and three bogeys over his first nine. He opened his last nine with a birdie on hole No. 1 and offset two bogeys with two birdies the rest of the way.
The second round of the tournament proved to be much different than the surprisingly soft first day, as only Hideki Matsuyama (69), Bubba Watson (69) and DeChambeau (68) shot below 70 on Friday. Nine other players shot an even-par 70, while the rest of the field struggled.
On Thursday, 21 players finished under par -- the most in an opening round of a U.S. Open at Winged Foot -- and 32 golfers were at least even.
Rafael Cabrera Bello and Harris English both shot 70s to enter the weekend in a third-place tie with Justin Thomas at 2-under par. Thomas, who led after the first round, carded a 3-over 73 to slip two spots.
Jason Kokrak (71) was a shot back of that group at 1-under par. Thomas Pieters (74), Xander Schauffele (72), Matthew Wolff (74), Brendon Todd (72) and Matsuyama were tied for seventh at even-par 140.
Meanwhile, Tiger Woods failed to make the cut at Winged Foot after another disappointing day. He followed up his first-round 73 with a 7-over 77 and will miss the third and fourth rounds at the U.S. Open for only the fourth time in his career.
"On this golf course it's imperative that you hit fairways, and I did not do that," Woods said. "The whole goal of entering an event is to win, and when I don't give myself that opportunity over the weekend, it doesn't feel good.
"... It was frustrating that I didn't drive the ball as well as I needed to. It's frustrating that I'm not going to be here for the weekend and be able to compete for this great championship. It feels like the way the golf course is changing -- is turning -- that anybody who makes the cut has the opportunity to win this championship. I didn't get myself that opportunity."
Tiger Woods swings during the second round of the U.S. Open in Bethesda, Md., on June 13, 1997. The following April, Woods became the youngest Masters Tournament winner. Photo by Jay Clark/UPI | License Photo
Woods stretches during the third round of the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., on January 31, 1999. A couple years later, the Phoenix Open would have some excitement when an orange was thrown on the green in front of Woods. Photo by Irwin R. Daugherty/UPI | License Photo
Woods hoists the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship in Medinah, Ill., on August 15, 1999. Woods won with 11 under par. Photo by Ray Foli/UPI | License Photo
Woods smiles after winning the AT&T National Pro-Am with a great come-from-behind victory to win his sixth straight PGA tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., on February 7, 2000. That year, Woods hosted the Tiger Jam III benefit concert. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Woods makes his second shot on the 18th fairway enroute to winning the AT&T National Pro-Am with a great come-from-behind victory to win his sixth straight PGA tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., on February 7, 2000. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Woods was named the youngest-ever Golfer of the Decade at the ESPY Awards in Las Vegas on February 14, 2000. Later that year, he was named the top PGA player. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo
Woods putts on the seventh green during the third round of the inaugural AT&T National in Potomac, Md., on July 7, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open in Mamaroneck, N.Y., on June 15, 2006. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods throws his putter in the air after bogeying the 14th hole during the third round of the 135th British Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom, on July 22, 2006. Woods won the tournament the following day. Photo by STR/UPI | License Photo
Woods hoists the Wannamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship in Medinah, Ill., on August 20, 2006. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods participates in a practice round for the Ryder Cup in Straffan, Ireland, on September 21, 2006. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods (R) lines up a putt on the third green while teammate Jim Furyk looks on during the first round of the Ryder Cup in Straffan, Ireland, on September 21, 2006. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Former President George H. W. Bush and Woods arrive at the first tee to start the inaugural AT&T National Golf Tournament in Bethesda, Md., on July 4, 2007. The proceeds of the golf tournament will benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation and local charities. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo
Woods chips out of the bunker onto the second green during the final round of the BMW Championship in Lemont, Ill., on September 9, 2007. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the fourth round of the Presidents Cup in Montreal on September 29, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. President Barack Obama greets Woods in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2009. Woods appeared in an Inaugural Celebration for Obama earlier that year. White House Photo by Pete Souza | License Photo
Woods poses after winning the AT&T National at Congressional Country Club in Potomac, Md., on July 5, 2009. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods drives the ball on the 10th tee on the first day of the 138th British Open Championship in Turnberry, Scotland, on July 16, 2009. Woods was eliminated from the tournament the following day. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods arrives to offer an apology for "irresponsible and selfish behavior" during his first public statement to a small gathering of reporters and friends at the headquarters of the U.S. PGA Tour in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on February 19, 2010. Pool Photo by Eric Gay/UPI | License Photo
Woods waits to hit off of the 11th tee during the first round of the Quail Hollow Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., on April 29, 2010. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods swings during the first round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on May 6, 2010. Woods withdrew from the tournament after a neck injury. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his hit on the ninth fairway during the first round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 17, 2010. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his drive off of the 17th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 18, 2010. Woods ended in a fourth-place tie with Phil Mickelson. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods does a push up over his ball on the 14th fairway on the first day of the British Open championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, on July 15, 2010. Woods finished the round at 5-under 67. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his chip shot land on the green on the third hole during the second round of the PGA Championship in Kohler, Wisc., on August 13, 2010. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt in the U.S. Open in San Francisco on June 14, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods tees off on the fourth hole in the fourth round of the U.S. Open in San Francisco on June 17, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Ryder Cup teammates Davis Love III, Woods and Keegan Bradley smile at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, Ill., on September 25, 2012. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the 15th tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods and girlfriend Lindsey Vonn arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits a tee shot on the fourth hole in the third round at the U.S. Open in Ardmore, Pa., on June 15, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole on the third day of the British Open Championship in Muirfield, Scotland, on July 20, 2013. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods signs autographs as he walks off the practice range before to the start of the Quicken Loans National, at Congressional Golf Course in Potomac, Md., on June 24, 2014. The tournament benefits his foundation. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the Quicken Loans National at Congressional Golf Course in Potomac, Md., on June 26, 2014. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
Woods walks to the sixth green during a practice round before the Masters Tournament at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lindsey Vonn walks Woods and his children Sam (L) and Charlie on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Fred Couples (L) and Woods prepare to hit on the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Ga., on April 4, 2018. Woods finished tied for 32nd. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods reacts before hitting his approach shot to the 11th green in the second round of the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 6, 2018. Woods finished tied for 32nd. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods catches a ball from his caddy on the 14th hole during final round play of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament in Potomac, Md., on July 1, 2018. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt during the final round in the British Open Championships in Carnoustie, Scotland, on July 22, 2018. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods places his ball on the tee at the sixth hole during the fourth round of the PGA Championship in Town and Country, Mo., on August 12, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits from a bunker to the second hole in the first round at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods touches the hand of a patron as he walks to the 8th tee box in the second round at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the second tee during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 13, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods celebrates his career comeback win with a score of 13 under par on the 18th green in the final round at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 14, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the 14th tee during a practice round before the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 12, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo