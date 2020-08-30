Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Haskell Garrett is in stable condition after being shot in the face early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Garrett, listed at 6-foot-2 and 299 pounds, was found in an apartment in Columbus, Ohio, with the gunshot wound, according to police. The 22-year-old defensive tackle was transported to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, where he is in stable condition following the incident.

Advertisement

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 12:28 a.m. EDT and found blood in the street and one shell casing, according to the incident report. The officers followed a trail of blood about two blocks to where Garrett was found with a "through-and-through gunshot wound to the cheeks on his face."

The Columbus Police Department hasn't released any information about a suspect and isn't providing any additional details about the shooting at this time.

Garrett, a senior from Las Vegas, has appeared in 33 games for Ohio State. He recorded 10 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss last season.

Garrett was projected to be a starting defensive tackle for the Buckeyes this fall before the season was canceled by the Big Ten Conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.