All-American defensive back Kordell Jackson will be a key player for the Governors when they face the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. Photo courtesy of APSU Athletics

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Austin Peay Governors will take on the Central Arkansas Bears in the first game of the 2020 college football season when the squads kick off at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

The game will air on ESPN. The Cramton Bowl will be limited to 25% capacity or a maximum of about 6,250 fans.

Both schools compete in the Football Championship Subdivision, or FCS. The Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the top-tier of Division I football, has 129 teams. The FCS, the other half of Division I, has 125 teams.

Austin Peay is in the Ohio Valley Conference, which has allowed its teams to play up to four non-conference games before it resumes a league schedule in the spring. Central Arkansas is in the Southland Conference, which also postponed its league schedule to the spring.

The NCAA on Aug. 14 said FCS fall championships won't be possible because the majority of schools have had seasons postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A large number of FBS schools also have postponed fall football, but those in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference, Big 12, American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt and Conference USA plan to play fall schedules.

The FBS slate is scheduled to begin when Southern Miss battles South Alabama at 9 p.m. EDT Sept. 3 in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Austin Peay posted an 11-4 record in 2019, but lost in the quarterfinals of the Division I Football Championship tournament. Central Arkansas went 9-4 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Oddsmakers have Central Arkansas as a five-point favorite to win the game.

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas

When: 9 p.m. EDT Saturday

Where: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

TV: ESPN