March 17 (UPI) -- Roger Mayweather, a two-division boxing world champion and the uncle of Floyd Mayweather Jr., died Tuesday after years of declining health, including a long battle with diabetes. He was 58.

Roger Mayweather compiled a professional record of 59 wins and 13 losses in a career that spanned from 1981 through 1999. After stepping away from competition inside the ring, he moved on and became a full-time trainer for his nephew.

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring," Floyd Mayweather Jr. said in a statement, just days after Josie Harris, the mother of three of Floyd Jr.'s children, was found dead. "Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing.

"Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us."

RELATED Boxing: Deontay Wilder exercising rematch clause with Tyson Fury

Roger Mayweather, a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., won world titles as a junior lightweight and junior welterweight. He squared off against many notable opponents during his 18-year career, including Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Pernell Whitaker, Kostya Tszyu, Livingstone Bramble, Rafael Pineda, Rocky Lockridge, Samuel Serrano and Vinny Pazienza.

He trained Floyd Jr. from 2000 to 2012 before health issues prevented him from continuing.