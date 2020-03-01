Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder to win the WBC World Heavyweight Championship on Feb. 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will challenge Tyson Fury for a third time after exercising his rematch clause this weekend.

Promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum confirmed Sunday that both boxers will proceed with the trilogy fight.

"Wilder and his representatives formally notified us [Friday] night that they have accepted the rematch and are going forward," Arum told reporters. "It's going to happen in the summer, before the Olympics. Middle of July."

Wilder's decision to exercise the rematch clause came less than a week after Fury defeated Wilder in the seventh round via TKO on Feb. 22. Wilder's trainer, Mark Breland, threw in the towel after Wilder was knocked down twice in the one-sided bout.

OFFICIAL Bob Arum and Frank Warren have both confirmed that Deontay Wilder's team have officially triggered the rematch clause.#FuryWilder3 is on pic.twitter.com/Ifd1ServAb— Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) February 29, 2020

After the fight, Wilder blamed the loss on his 40-pound costume that he wore to the ring. The "Bronze Bomber" said the heavy attire weakened his legs before the bout.

The loss was the first of Wilder's (42-1-1, 41 KOs) professional boxing career. Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) retained his lineal heavyweight title and captured Wilder's WBC belt with the victory.

The first meeting between Fury and Wilder took place Dec. 1, 2018, ending in a controversial split draw.