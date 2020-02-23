Tyson Fury (C) reacts after defeating Deontay Wilder to retain the lineal heavyweight championship and win the WBC title on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- In a rematch of undefeated champions, Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in dominant fashion Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury scored a pair of knockdowns in a commanding victory that ended in the seventh round when Wilder's corner threw in the white towel. Fury, the lineal heavyweight champion, retained his title and captured Wilder's WBC belt with the win.

"I'm doing good. Things like this happen," Fury said Saturday. "The best man won tonight, but my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses tonight. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield."

Wilder, who was battered for much of the fight, suffered a gash inside his ear and was expected to be transported to a local hospital. Instead, he was examined by a doctor in the dressing room.

According to co-manager Shelly Finkel, Wilder received multiple stitches for the cut but didn't need to be taken to the hospital for a possible eardrum issue.

Fury, who celebrated his win by singing Don McLean's "American Pie" inside the ring, praised Wilder for enduring the onslaught.

"A big shoutout to Deontay Wilder," Fury said Saturday. "He came here tonight and he manned up, and he really did show the heart of a champion."

The second bout between the two boxers was much different than the first, which featured back-and-forth action and ended in a split draw in December 2018. During Saturday's fight, Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) pressed the action for the first six rounds before pinning Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in a corner in the seventh.

Fury threw a series of hard punches until Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Referee Kenny Bayless recognized it and waved off the bout at one minute, 39 seconds.