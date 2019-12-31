Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Star linebacker Dylan Moses has decided to return to Alabama for his senior season instead of leaving early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 2018 Butkus Award finalist announced his decision Monday night on Instagram. Moses missed the entire 2019 season after sustaining a knee injury during a practice in late August. He was one of the highest-rated inside linebacker prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Football is not who I am, it is what I do," Moses wrote on Instagram. "Life after football is what I'm most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true."

Moses led Alabama with 86 tackles and had 10 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks during his sophomore season. He is still rehabbing his knee injury, but is with the Crimson Tide in Florida as they prepare to take on Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl Wednesday in Orlando.

"This past year for me wasn't what I expected, and I feel as if I would leave a lot on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft," Moses wrote. "The 2020 season will be very personal to me, and I want nothing more than to finish my Alabama career in style."

Alabama finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, losing two of their last four games to miss out on the 2019 College Football Playoff.