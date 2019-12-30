Ohio State star RB J.K. Dobbins to enter 2020 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes star running back J.K. Dobbins (2) had 18 carries for 174 yards and one touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff semifinal game Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Two days after losing to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal game, Ohio State Buckeyes star running back J.K. Dobbins will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dobbins, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, announced his decision on social media Monday.

"Thank you for everything. Coming to Ohio from Texas has been nothing short of a dream," Dobbins wrote on Twitter. "I've built relationships that will last me a lifetime at this great university. I've created bonds with my brothers on the teams for the past three years that will never be broken.

"Buckeye Nation, thank you for all the incredible memories. I love you guys more than you will ever know. ... With that being said, and after a tough decision, I'll be forgoing my senior season and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft."

I will forever be a buckeye! ️ pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l— Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019

Dobbins rushed for a school-record 2,003 yards this season, including 174 yards against Clemson in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game. He finished No. 6 in the Heisman Trophy voting and earned two first-place votes.

Dobbins, a native of La Grange, Texas, tallied at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of his three seasons at Ohio State. He ended his Buckeyes career with 4,459 yards on the ground.