The New York Giants went 4-12 under head coach Pat Shurmur in 2019. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Pat Shurmur owns a 19-46 overall record as an NFL head coach. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Pat Shurmur posted a 9-23 record in two seasons coaching the New York Giants. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur following a 4-12 campaign in 2019.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and USA Today of the move Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants 34-17 Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shurmur posted a 9-23 record in two seasons as Giants coach. He also posted a 9-23 record in two seasons as Cleveland Browns coach in 2011 and 2012, before winning one game in an interim role for the Eagles in 2015.

The Giants haven't won a playoff game since their 2011-2012 season Super Bowl run under Tom Coughlin. They have had three coaches since Coughlin's final season in 2015.

The 2019 Giants ranked 30th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed. They had the second-worst takeaway/giveaway ratio in the NFL.